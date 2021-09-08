Mayoral candidacy decision appealed, heads to state board

The North Carolina State Board of Elections is expected to make a decision on appeal of a mayoral candidacy in Burke County on Friday.

Steve Kiddy filed an appeal with the state elections board after a decision from the Burke County Board of Elections made a 3-2 decision on Aug. 19 to allow Jimmy Jacumin to move forward with his candidacy for Valdese mayor. The state elections board will meet at 1 p.m. Friday to decide multiple items, one of which is the appeal.

Patrick Gannon, public information director for the state elections board, said the appeal will be heard on the whole record from the county elections board. He said no new evidence can be presented at the appeal hearing but State Board Chair Damon Circosta has indicated he will recognize each party to make a five-minute statement. He said the hearing on Friday is not an evidentiary hearing.

Gannon said the decision from the state board will determine whether Jacumin’s name will appear on the ballot for the November elections. Ballots have to be ready to be mailed out to those requesting mail-in ballots by Oct. 1, Debbie Mace, county director of elections, has said.

The public can listen to the hearing online at bit.ly/3hzSJWQ or by phone at 415-655-0003, enter access code 161 014 9684#.