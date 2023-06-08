In August, McDowell County will host not one but two festivals featuring some of the best performers in classic country and bluegrass music.

Award-winning national music festival promoter Evans Media Source has announced the lineup for the second annual festival called the McDowell County Country Music Roundup. It will be held at Camping World of Marion on Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12.

During the event, country star Lee Greenwood, best known for his hit “God Bless the USA,” will take the stage in Marion as part of his farewell tour. T. Graham Brown, Tony Jackson, The Malpass Brothers, Mo Pitney, Leona Williams, Redd Volkaert, Ron Williams and others also will perform, according to a news release.

The night of Friday, Aug. 11, Leona Williams, Redd Volkaert and Ron Williams will perform a special tribute to the late country legend Merle Haggard. Volkaert is considered to be one of the greatest Telecaster guitar players and he has picked that instrument for such greats as Haggard, George Jones and Johnny PayCheck, according to online sources.

More bands will be added to the lineup, according to a flier for the event.

The McDowell County Country Music Roundup will be open from noon to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 12. Camping World Rally Park is at 1885 U.S. 70 W. in Marion.

General admission tickets for Aug. 11 and 12 are $45 per day. Children younger than 12 get in free. Reserved seating per day is $50, while VIP seating is $65, according to the flier.

Then, less than one week later, the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival comes back to Marion.

The bluegrass festival will take place Thursday, Aug. 17; Friday, Aug. 18; and Saturday, Aug. 19, at Camping World’s Rally Park. Rhonda Vincent, Authentic Unlimited and The Malpass Brothers will headline this event. They will be joined by other artists such as Terry Baucomb’s Dukes of Drive, Po’ Rambling Boys, Deeper Shade of Blue, Nothin’ Fancy, Tim Graves & Farm Hands, Williamson Branch, Retro 78, Bandanah Rhythm, Backline and Ages Past.

Daily ticket prices are $45 for adults in advance and $50 at the gate. A three-day adult ticket is $100 in advance and $105 at the gate. Advance ticket prices end July 18. For children ages 13-16, the cost is $20 per day or $50 for three days with a parent. Children younger than 12 get in free when accompanied by parents.

Sherry Boyd will be the mistress of ceremonies for both festivals.

These festivals draw thousands of people to McDowell County and many of them park their campers and RVs in the rally park. These events will have food vendors selling hamburgers, barbecue, ice cream, funnel cakes and boiled peanuts. There will be jewelry and craft vendors, too.

All of the artists will sell their own CDs and souvenirs and sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans.

The shows go on rain or shine under a covered pavilion and tent, with tickets available at the gate.

For more information, visit www.EvansMediaSource.com or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/evansmediasource. Call 386-385-3500 to buy tickets. For information about camping, call Camping World at 877-958-4264.