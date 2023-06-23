The Morganton Department of Public Safety joined the American Red Cross recently to perform a smoke detector canvass within the city limits of Morganton.
The canvass saw smoke alarms installed in 23 different homes, helping a total of 67 residents.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries. Smoke spreads fast during a fire, and smoke alarms give occupants a chance to escape.
Here are a few tips from the NFPA about smoke detectors and their maintenance:
- A closed door may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire. Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home.
- Smoke alarms should be interconnected. When one sounds, they all sound.
- Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.
- Test your smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.
- Today’s smoke alarms will be more technologically advanced to respond to a multitude of fire conditions, yet mitigate false alarms.
- When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside.
- Replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years.
If you have any questions about smoke detectors, please call Public Safety Headquarters at 828-438-5290.