MDPS to burn building at Quaker Meadows this Saturday

The Morganton Department of Public Safety will be conducting fire training and burning a building on the former Quaker Meadows Golf Course property at 826 N. Green St. this Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The training will last most of the day, and citizens should avoid the area as much as possible so firefighters can safely burn the building on the property. People should expect to see smoke in the area while training is being conducted.

In addition to MDPS, firefighters from West End, Salem, Long Town, South Mountain, Lovelady, and Oak Hill fire departments will be present to take part in the training. Members of Burke REACT, Burke County Emergency Management and Burke County EMS also will be present.

“It is imperative people give the firefighters completing this training plenty of room to work Saturday,” said MDPS Chief Tony Lowdermilk. “We understand people may be curious, but we are asking everyone to work with us and avoid the area as much as possible while this training is underway.”