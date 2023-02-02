Her job now mainly consists of chasing after toys, dozing off under her coworkers’ desks and munching on treats, but a golden doodle’s new bosses hope she’ll soon be doing a lot to support the thin gold line.

Ellie-Mae, a 12-week-old golden doodle puppy, joined the staff of the Burke County Emergency Communications Center in January, said Heather Joyner, the director of the emergency communications center. She’ll be trained to serve as an emotional support animal to help telecommunicators and other emergency services employees decompress from their fast-paced, high-stress workloads.

The goal, once Ellie-Mae is fully trained, is that employees will be able to take her with them outside or to the quiet room there to decompress after hard calls.

“Everything that we do here in the 911 center, we’re not answering calls where people are calling to say, ‘have a good day,’” Joyner said. “Everything that we’re processing is imminent to a life (threatening) emergency or property damage. It’s something where trauma could be on the line, too, with our callers, and our telecommunicators are trained to be the calm voice in the storm for other people.

“For them to be able to maintain that calm compassion toward these callers, we have to allow them the space so they can decompress, so they can get out any of their frustrations.”

When the phone rings, dispatchers never know what they’ll be met with on the other end of the line, Joyner said.

Operations Manager Chris White spoke about a dispatcher who recently had two excruciatingly difficult calls within two weeks of each other: both child deaths, one of them an infant.

“We were like, ‘how do we support them better?’” White said. “‘How do we support that employee that just listened to two children that have innocent lives that are now gone? She’s had to coach those parents through trying to do CPR on the phone and in the most hysterical moment of their life, she’s having to bring a voice of calm and peace to that call.”

He said telecommunicators have only seconds to gain trust with callers to get them to listen and try to focus on life-saving measures, then once they get off the call when first responders arrive, they may never find out the conclusion to the call.

“First to know, the last to find out the outcome,” White said. “It’s a real challenge.”

He remembered another call he took last year where a woman had fallen days before and finally crawled to the telephone to call 911. Her dogs had started attacking her before she called 911, he said.

“I don’t tear up too easy over this stuff, I let it go, but man, I had to walk out of the room,” White said. “Just having a quiet place to come, to sit and meditate for a minute helped a lot. Now, knowing what we know with Ellie-Mae, that would’ve been a great call to have that therapeutic release, to pet a dog to get the anxiety out of you.”

Barbara Simpson, owner of Rolling Meadows Academy of Dog Training, will be training Ellie-Mae to become an emotional support animal. She said it’s important to note the difference between ESAs and service animals.

“The goal with this is having the dog trained to be very social, very accepting, no type of fearfulness or skittishness as well as no type of aggression or dominant-type behaviors is what we’re looking for,” Simpson said.

She said they plan to start with the basics of being a dog – getting her leash trained, housetrained and teaching her not to chew everything she sees.

“Even as a puppy going through that training, we’re also going to start the process of really socializing her with different types of animals, children, going into different environments,” Simpson said.

As she gets older, that training will progress to make sure Ellie-Mae knows how to calmly interact with those in need.

“The goal is for her to continue to understand when she meets anyone, she needs to have a calm demeanor,” Simpson said. “She comes up and sits politely … we teach them to give love, so like if to give love, it would be she lays her head in someone’s lap while they pet her. Or if it’s someone in a wheelchair, she could be taught to just put her paws gently in their lap so they can pet her and hug her.”

This isn’t the first ESA Simpson has helped train to serve in a 911 center. She trained Journey, an emotional support animal who was a pet of the 911 director in Nash County. He would bring his dog to work to help out staff when he could, she said.

“With Ellie, she will be more of an actual dog to be here at the facility and belong to the facility for as long as she can work,” Simpson said.

With Burke 911 employees, Ellie-Mae has been well-received in her first week on the job.

“Miss Ellie-Mae just really makes it better when you’ve had that one rough call and you need a breather and she’s right there at your feet,” said Crystal McCurry, a telecommunicator with Burke County 911. “It kinda takes your mind off what you just went through.”

She joked that she and her coworkers may be spoiling the golden doodle.

“It’s a nice treat to come in here and know that that’s waiting for you when you get in the comms center,” McCurry said. “You just get down and play with her. She’s still a puppy, she’s 12 weeks old, so she’s into everything.”

Joyner, who just took over as director of the communications center in November, said getting an emotional support animal was on her roadmap for the agency, but she had anticipated it happening a year or so later.

But Ellie-Mae had different plans.

When a 911 employee saw a Facebook post from someone looking to rehome Ellie-Mae shortly after adopting her because their work situation changed, they asked Joyner if she thought she would be a good match.

They agreed, and the 911 employee spent her own money to cover the rehoming fee the original adopter requested and donated Ellie-Mae to the 911 center. Joyner said employees are personally covering the costs associated with Ellie-Mae, but they’re working to secure funding through grants and other organizations to provide for her.

Ellie has already caught attention on social media, and for more than her sweet demeanor.

Joyner said 10 other communications centers from across the country already have reached out asking about her since seeing her on social media. She said Burke County 911 wants to continue to be an example to other communications centers across the country.

“We’re not just going to get her trained and then we just go out here and do,” Joyner said. “It will be a relationship (with Simpson) that we will maintain throughout this whole process because this is going to be learning for all of us, learning for Ellie and it will be a template for other 911 centers across the country that they can utilize to the advanced level or even to the beginner level of what we’re doing today.”

They hope Ellie will be a resource that can be used by multiple emergency services agencies in the county.

“I am hopeful she can be utilized to assist our EMS employees,” said Jason Black, director of Burke County EMS. “We are seeing levels of burn-out and stress never seen before. Any emotional support services are needed now more than ever. The services of a Chaplain, Critical Incident Stress team, Employee Assistance Program, and emotional support animals are essential to the well-being of staff.”

It’s being lauded by other agencies in the county, too, like Morganton Department of Public Safety Chief Jason Whisnant, who also is a counselor.

“What a great way to support employees,” Whisnant said. “The sweet disposition and unconditional love from a furbaby can make a huge difference in lowering your stress level, just ask any pet owner.”

Emergency Management Director Mike Willis expects Ellie-Mae will be a great help to dog lovers.

“It’s been proven time and time again that animals trained to do that do have a significant impact on responders who love dogs,” Willis said.