In "Kinky Boots," the smash Broadway musical, follows Charlie Price, a young man from Northern England who takes over a struggling family shoemaking business after the death of his father.

In his attempts to save the shoe factory, he discovers an unlikely hero in a drag performer named Lola. What results is an engaging, big-hearted spectacle full of dancing, singing and laughs. In the upcoming production at the Hickory Community Theatre, the role of Charlie is played by Branden Nuhfer and Lola is played by Robert “Tatum” Terry.

Nuhfer was just seen at HCT in March as Max/Cecil/Arthur in "The Play That Goes Wrong." Prior to that he was Robert in "The Drowsy Chaperone" in December. Earlier this season he played Barnaby in "Hello Dolly" at the Green Room Community Theatre. His work isn’t limited to stage roles though. He was also the music director for the HCT production of "Rock of Ages" in January. It’s a trait that runs in the family, since his brother, Joey Nuhfer, is now the music director for "Kinky Boots." In fact, when asked about why he auditioned for the role, Branden Nuhfer replied, “I wanted to do another show with my brother.”

Terry was also in "The Drowsy Chaperone," as a member of the ensemble. Prior to that, he played Grady in MEMPHIS. Some of his other favorite roles include Pa/old Mister in "THE COLOR PURPLE" and Bobo in "A Raisin in the Sun." Originally from Mooresville, Terry has called Hickory home for the last four years. He’s currently working as a supervisor for Home Depot. When asked about his role, he replied, “I have loved this show for years because of its amazing music and story lines. Lola is a strong and powerful character. My favorite thing about Hickory Community Theatre is how everyone becomes a family during and after shows.”

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283. The production is rated PG-13.