Meet the leading ladies of 'Something Rotten'

Every Broadway musical needs a leading lady, and Something Rotten, opening Aug. 27 at the Hickory Community Theatre, has two — Beatrice and Portia. In the HCT production, these roles are played by Carol Anne Hartman and Elizabeth Edwards.

Hartman, who plays Beatrice, is a lifelong resident of the Hickory area who currently lives in Taylorsville. Theatre has been part of her life since her teens and in fact, she and her husband Jeff (who is the music director of “Something Rotten”) were married in the Jeffers Theatre. Hartman has taken on many memorable roles on the HCT stage over the years. These include Roxie Hart in “Chicago,” Maria von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” and Fantine in “Les Misérables.” She has also worked at other local theatres, including The Green Room in Newton, where she played the title role in “Mary Poppins” and Alice in “Bright Star.”