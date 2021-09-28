Meet the narrator of 'Puffs'

HICKORY -- Local actor Auguste Thielemann is returning to the Hickory Community Theatre to play the crucial role of The Narrator for the hilarious and thrilling comedy, "Puffs." The show runs Oct. 15–30 in the Jeffers Theatre.

Thielemann, who is from Lenoir, is a sophomore at Hibriten High School, where he is also on the tennis team. Puffs is his fifth show at HCT. His first role was Michael Hobbs in "Elf." Other roles at HCT include Young Simba in "The Lion King Jr." and Little Boy in "Ragtime." He has also appeared in the outdoor drama "From This Day Forward" in Valdese.

"Puffs" (or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic) is the story of Wayne Hopkins: a regular boy who finds out he's a wizard and goes to school in England where he makes two best friends and has adventures. This perhaps sounds familiar. But Wayne is sorted as a Puff, and he and the other Puffs simply want to learn how to be wizards and avoid attacks by evil wizards.

Performances of "Puffs" are Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 15-16, 22-23, 29-30 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.