Meeting focuses on STEM education

LENOIR — A STEM education-focused event for students from Burke and Caldwell counties took place at the Broyhill Civic Center on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Hosted by STEM West, an organization that advocates for and supports the alignment of educational and occupational objectives through regional workforce and community partnerships, the event drew more than 300 students from Burke and Caldwell counties.

Elaine Larsen of Larsen Motorsports and her crew traveled from Florida to bring the unique event to Western North Carolina.

STEM West shared its recent successes bringing STEM education to students, as well as recently obtained grants and plans to use them for maximum student impact. Larsen and her guests from House of Kolor spoke about the advantages of strong partnerships in bringing educational opportunities to students.

Following the meeting, the Blazing Trails Tour was held for more than 300 students from Burke and Caldwell counties. Students learned about what went into to creating the jet car and how the business is run.

Larsen, one of only four women in the world who race jet cars, showed the students the safety gear and shared her stories from the track. She described what it’s like to drive over 300 mph and how the flames pluming behind the car can reach up to 2,000 degrees Celsius. Students were also able to ask questions about the engineering, dangers and thrills associated with the sport.

Larsen shared about the various career opportunities in the sport from drivers and mechanics to artists who paint the cars and business or marketing professionals. Students also heard from House of Kolor, the company behind the paint job adorning the jet car.

The Blazing Trails event was replicated the following day for almost 650 middle and high school students in Polk County with the addition of a presentation by Siemens who demonstrated its Solid Edge software. The event was sponsored by Siemens, House of Kolor, Northrop Grumman and Florida Tech and hosted at CCC&TI.