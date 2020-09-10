Meeting prompts project name change

“Burke River Trail was always a working title,” Heile said. “I am pleased that the city of Morganton would like to use the Catawba River Greenway name for the entire route. Sections along the path can still have their own name. Just as the Catawba River Greenway is a part of the North Carolina Birding Trail, the Rhodhiss Horseshoe Trail will be a part of the Catawba River greenway.”

In Drexel, the team met with Town Manager Sherri Bradshaw. As a way to showcase downtown, a connector path from the river to Main Street was considered as a route for hikers to catch a bluegrass jam session at the famous Drexel Barber Shop and relax at Downtown Park. From there, Howard Creek could be a possible return path. The town of Drexel is currently working to clean up the old Drexel Heritage Furniture site on Main Street for future development. Having access to a regional trail will be a quality of life feature to entice manufacturers to choose Drexel. Bradshaw said she is excited for Drexel to be a part of the trail discussions and is willing to host a socially-distanced in-person meeting for stakeholders at the R.O. Huffman Center when the time is right. Since July, meetings have been held online due to inside gathering restrictions. The goal is to reveal the final trail corridor to the public with a display of maps and discussion.