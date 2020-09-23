Meetings help determine trail’s route

The operation is certified by the North Carolina Wildlife Federation as a WAIT (Wildlife and Industry Together) site. The Morganton Quarry offers tours with an educational focus on earth and environmental science to area schools and organizations. They are working with STEM West partners on programs to explore enhanced learning opportunities, such as developing a learning center on the site. Additionally, they support the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina and will support educational programs at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.

For the Vulcan segment of the Catawba River Trail, Vulcan would continue their commitment to education by placing several educational exhibits along the trail for users to learn about how rocks and minerals are used in society.

"We are excited about this opportunity to partner with the Catawba River Trail stakeholders by offering part of our buffer land along the river for the trail segment," Hallett said.