Meetings help determine trail’s route

The planning team for the Catawba River Trail (formerly known as the Burke River Trail) met with a surprising partner on Wednesday.
Vulcan Materials Company owns property on the river in Morganton, which would provide about one-half mile of trail along the waterfront and is interested in sharing their natural resources with their neighbors.
Representatives with Vulcan, including Denise Hallett, community and government relations manager; Paul Ware, operations manager; and Andrew Diakos, land manager, welcomed members of the trail’s planning team, which included Johnnie Carswell, chair of the Burke County Board of Commissioners; NC Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86); Todd Stroupe, a GIS analyst with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments; Beth Heile, president of the Friends of the Valdese Rec; and Averi Ritchie, WPCOG transportation planner. The planning team shared plans for the Catawba River Trail and toured the Morganton Quarry.
Environmental stewardship is a core value for the company that mines the gneiss deposit and produces crushed stone used in all types of construction in the area.
"Vulcan Materials literally builds the community," Hallett said. "Our products are a major component of asphalt, concrete and base materials that build roads, schools, hospitals, homes, churches and more."
The overall site began operation in 1986 and consists of approximately 309 acres, nearly 100 of which currently serve as buffers.
The operation is certified by the North Carolina Wildlife Federation as a WAIT (Wildlife and Industry Together) site. The Morganton Quarry offers tours with an educational focus on earth and environmental science to area schools and organizations. They are working with STEM West partners on programs to explore enhanced learning opportunities, such as developing a learning center on the site. Additionally, they support the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina and will support educational programs at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.
For the Vulcan segment of the Catawba River Trail, Vulcan would continue their commitment to education by placing several educational exhibits along the trail for users to learn about how rocks and minerals are used in society.
"We are excited about this opportunity to partner with the Catawba River Trail stakeholders by offering part of our buffer land along the river for the trail segment," Hallett said.
Eli Self, superintendent of the Morganton Wastewater Treatment Plant, told the planning team about two obstacles in walking along the river at the plant – chlorine gas and a very marshy landscape. For those reasons – difficulty of evacuating people on the trail in the event of a problem and the expense of a boardwalk across the marsh, the team members decided that the trail will stay a little south of the main building and will follow Hunting Creek.
The planning team also met with Tamara Brooks, town administrator for Connelly Springs, and Connelly Springs Mayor Johnny Berry. Brooks and Berry presented an incredible option for a point of interest along the trail. The town holds 68 acres along Tomlinson Loop and plans to construct a residential development and a park there. The location of the park would create a trailhead with parking. Brooks noted that Connelly Springs would be the midpoint of the Catawba River Trail, creating a marketing opportunity.
Leaders with the town of Long View suggested another trail addition. David Draughn, Long View town administrator and Charles Mullis, town planner, said the 7-acre park on Second Avenue NW could be a feature of the trail. The existing park includes a walking track, picnic area, playground, restrooms and parking. From Long View, the trail will connect to the Hickory City Trails System.
The planning team has now visited all municipalities in eastern Burke County – Morganton, Drexel, Valdese, Rutherford College, Hildebran, Connelly Springs and Long View. The final meeting of all trail stakeholders will take place on Wednesday morning, Sept. 30. The Western Piedmont Council of Governments feasibility study will be complete at the close of that meeting. From there, it will be in the hands of the stakeholders to continue to work on their segment of the trail. That could include refining the corridor, signing trail easements with property owners and/or gathering volunteers to build trail.
“With many parcels already developed for residential or industrial use, I was not certain a corridor could be found that keeps along the river for most of the route,” Heile said.
“Breaking the trail into segments and dissecting those piece by piece has been time consuming, but has created a trail I cannot wait to hike. I am grateful for the leadership and effort WPCOG has put into this study.”
