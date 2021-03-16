Member receives national recognition

Burke County native Susan Varner Houck of Morganton has received a national honor for her volunteer community service. The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution selected her for a Community Service Award this year.
Houck, a retired teacher from the North Carolina School for the Deaf and avid photographer, actively volunteers with her church, First United Methodist Church of Morganton, with the Historic Burke Foundation and the Quaker Meadows chapter of NSDAR. Chapter Vice Regent Janie Matthews said this award must be approved at both the state and national levels and indicates outstanding community service.
“Susan has researched numerous cemeteries and contributed 39,221 memorials and 53,388 photographs during her 20-year membership in Findagrave.com,” Matthews said. “Susan’s contributions are even more valuable due to her efforts to document the lives of many of those whose grave sites she submits. She often revisits her memorials and adds new information that she has discovered. Because of Susan’s efforts, there will be a perpetual record of the burials and photographs she has preserved.”
Houck also has made a special effort to preserve local gravestones.
“Susan is a proponent of safe cleaning to preserve the gravestones and instructs groups on methods that will not damage the stones,” Matthews said. “On her Facebook page, she demonstrates safe cleaning using D2, the cleaner recommended by experts and used exclusively at Arlington National Cemetery. Her photographs of before and after cleaning have inspired others to adopt her methods.”
Scott Coley, former director of the Historic Burke Foundation, said Houck was a member of the board who has helped for many years and in many capacities for the HBC.
“During the Revolutionary War Days celebration, the most extensive activity the foundation undertakes yearly, she has taught colonial dance to thousands of fourth-grade children, helped to direct the play at Quaker Meadows Cemetery that tells the story of some of the patriots buried there, and has docents in colonial clothing at the historic Charles McDowell House at Quaker Meadows for many years,” Coley said.
Abbigail Williams, director of family and music ministry at First United Methodist Church, shared how Houck contributes her time and talents there.
“I know Susan most notably as a member of our church and have worked closely with her in our Chamber Choir, as well as a volunteer at our Music and Arts Camp, vacation Bible school, family ministry events, and youth summer mission trips,” Williams said. “She has also volunteered her time to teach our children songs in sign language (ASL) and taught them Irish dances.
“Susan has completed many mission trips with an organization called Appalachian Service Project with our church’s youth group over the past several years. She endured sleeping on hard floors and mattresses to assist in construction projects on homes of the needy and spent numerous hours investing in the lives of the young people of our church.”
Susan Amico, a lay leader at First United Methodist, called Houck “a true friend with a servant’s heart.”
“There are people who agree to serve when asked, but Susan sees the many needs and steps up before we even ask,” Amico said.
For more information about DAR, contact Donna AuBuchon, regent of the Quaker Meadows chapter, at 828-234-7933, or visit the state DAR website at http://bit.ly/38vBqkA.