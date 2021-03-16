Member receives national recognition

Burke County native Susan Varner Houck of Morganton has received a national honor for her volunteer community service. The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution selected her for a Community Service Award this year.

Houck, a retired teacher from the North Carolina School for the Deaf and avid photographer, actively volunteers with her church, First United Methodist Church of Morganton, with the Historic Burke Foundation and the Quaker Meadows chapter of NSDAR. Chapter Vice Regent Janie Matthews said this award must be approved at both the state and national levels and indicates outstanding community service.

“Susan has researched numerous cemeteries and contributed 39,221 memorials and 53,388 photographs during her 20-year membership in Findagrave.com,” Matthews said. “Susan’s contributions are even more valuable due to her efforts to document the lives of many of those whose grave sites she submits. She often revisits her memorials and adds new information that she has discovered. Because of Susan’s efforts, there will be a perpetual record of the burials and photographs she has preserved.”

Houck also has made a special effort to preserve local gravestones.