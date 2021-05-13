Memorial to honor slain dog set for Saturday

The community will get a chance to help a man bid goodbye to his slain dog this weekend.

A memorial service for DJ, a 10-year-old pit bull mix who was shot and killed outside of a store in downtown Morganton on May 2, will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at the common gathering area across from the Burke Mission Station on West Union Street.

DJ was an emotional support service dog who belonged to Bennett Deaton, a man who has been homeless for about seven years.

Dolores Huffman, one of Deaton’s friends, said she planned to say a few words about Bennett and DJ at the memorial service, and that there would be about 10 balloons released in DJ’s honor.

There has been some pushback from the public about the idea of a balloon release, and Huffman said she had reconsidered it, but the balloon release is how Deaton wants to honor DJ.

She also said that some of DJ’s ashes will be scattered there, and she has put some of the ashes in an urn necklace for Deaton to keep.

Huffman has known Bennett and DJ for a couple of years after meeting them when Bennett had to stay in the hospital for a little while.

