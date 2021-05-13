Memorial to honor slain dog set for Saturday

The community will get a chance to help a man bid goodbye to his slain dog this weekend.
A memorial service for DJ, a 10-year-old pit bull mix who was shot and killed outside of a store in downtown Morganton on May 2, will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at the common gathering area across from the Burke Mission Station on West Union Street.
DJ was an emotional support service dog who belonged to Bennett Deaton, a man who has been homeless for about seven years.
Dolores Huffman, one of Deaton’s friends, said she planned to say a few words about Bennett and DJ at the memorial service, and that there would be about 10 balloons released in DJ’s honor.
There has been some pushback from the public about the idea of a balloon release, and Huffman said she had reconsidered it, but the balloon release is how Deaton wants to honor DJ.
She also said that some of DJ’s ashes will be scattered there, and she has put some of the ashes in an urn necklace for Deaton to keep.
Huffman has known Bennett and DJ for a couple of years after meeting them when Bennett had to stay in the hospital for a little while.
“When I first went up to his room, DJ growled at me,” Huffman previously told The News Herald. “They had DJ in the room with him. They had made an exception and let DJ stay with him. … After he growled at me, he was perfectly friendly from that point on, and there was just something about Bennett. I saw something in Bennett that said, you know, he deserves a chance in life, so I made it my mission, just on my own, to work with him and try to get him straightened out.”
Huffman, a licensed clinical mental health counselor, reminisced on some happy memories with Deaton and DJ.
“DJ was a very special dog to me also,” she said. “I told you the story about me picking Bennett up in the rain with the pizzas, and DJ getting in the car, shaking off and then leaning around the back of the seat to lick me on the cheek. It was like he was saying ‘thank you for getting me out of the rain.’”
The service Saturday means a lot to Deaton, Huffman said.
“It means a lot to Bennett, and Bennett’s, like I’ve said before, he’s a good person,” Huffman said. “I hope this brings him some closure.”
She said she and DJ were good friends.
“DJ was a very loving dog,” Huffman said. “He was loyal, he was, everybody that knew DJ loved him. DJ was a dog, but he was more than a dog … he was a loyal companion … he was just a friend to everyone.”
An account for Deaton has been set up at Morganton Federal Savings and Loan. Checks need to be written to Dolores Huffman with a note that they’re for the Justice for DJ account, she said. Checks can be mailed to the bank at P.O. Box 1509, Morganton, NC 28680, or people can call the bank at 828-437-1426.
