'Memphis' to return to stage for Hickory Community Theatre shows

Audiences were bursting with praise after every performance for last week’s opening of the award-winning Broadway musical “Memphis.” Performances continue this weekend.

“Great acting and singing!” said Missy C. of Newton.

Another audience member described it as amazing, and another praised the theatre overall.

“We are so fortunate to have HCT, who continue to showcase outstanding talent and provide uplifting productions,” said Sandy F. of Hickory.

Inspired by the legendary DJ Dewey Phillips and set against a rock-and-roll score, “Memphis” follows a 1950s disc jockey who plays African-American music for his white listeners, and soon he begins to fall for a talented black singer.

Performances of “Memphis” continue from Friday through Sept. 10, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, at 2:30 p.m. and Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

“Memphis” is supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the state of North Carolina and from the National Endowment for the Arts. The city of Hickory Community Relations Council is an associate producer.