Men’s Club donates 275 bikes, hopes to grow program

For the 13th year in a row, the Men’s Club of Morganton successfully fulfilled its Bikes 4 Kids initiative.

But going forward, the club would love to do even more to provide smiles at Christmas.

Early each December, the Men’s Club gets together and assembles bicycles purchased from Huffy Corporation through donations from the community. Then, those bicycles — along with helmets provided by the club — are distributed to local children in need by the Christmas Cheer organization.

“We have been giving away 270-some bicycles,” said Bill Branstetter, a club member. “This past year was 275, and has been for the last several years. Over the period of time, the Men’s Club has donated over 2,800 bicycles to Christmas Cheer. It’s been a really rewarding thing for us. The community support has been fantastic. We go ahead and buy the bikes, then we ask the community to help pay for them.

“I think there are more people out there (this year) who are struggling, no doubt about that. We wish we could give more — 275 bicycles is a lot, but the need is great. If we can raise more money, we can give more. This year, they were all given away in two days by Christmas Cheer. There were people who left without a bicycle, and we’d like that not to happen. We’d like to expand the program.”