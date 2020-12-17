Men’s Club donates 275 bikes, hopes to grow program

For the 13th year in a row, the Men’s Club of Morganton successfully fulfilled its Bikes 4 Kids initiative.
But going forward, the club would love to do even more to provide smiles at Christmas.
Early each December, the Men’s Club gets together and assembles bicycles purchased from Huffy Corporation through donations from the community. Then, those bicycles — along with helmets provided by the club — are distributed to local children in need by the Christmas Cheer organization.
“We have been giving away 270-some bicycles,” said Bill Branstetter, a club member. “This past year was 275, and has been for the last several years. Over the period of time, the Men’s Club has donated over 2,800 bicycles to Christmas Cheer. It’s been a really rewarding thing for us. The community support has been fantastic. We go ahead and buy the bikes, then we ask the community to help pay for them.
“I think there are more people out there (this year) who are struggling, no doubt about that. We wish we could give more — 275 bicycles is a lot, but the need is great. If we can raise more money, we can give more. This year, they were all given away in two days by Christmas Cheer. There were people who left without a bicycle, and we’d like that not to happen. We’d like to expand the program.”
Christmas Cheer has been providing its namesake in the community for a long time, Branstetter said, and the Men’s Club’s involvement came at a time when the organization was looking to fine-tune its bicycle distribution initiative.
“Christmas Cheer goes back to the ’20s,” Branstetter said. “It started with (The News Herald) and Beatrice Cobb, who was the publisher. I understand she was the one who really got Christmas Cheer started. For years, they gave to needy families here in Burke County. There was a group that got started rebuilding bicycles. They would take in donations of bicycles and rebuild them or refurbish them, whatever needed to be done. They were being given away by the Christmas Cheer organization.
“Back in 2008, Gary Leonhardt, who was the chairman of the Christmas Cheer organization and also a member of the Men’s Club, mentioned to me that one of the problems they were having was that most of those bicycles were for older kids. They were large bicycles, and it typically would be an adult who had bought a bike and realized it was more work than they wanted. So, they didn’t have the small bikes for kids.”
On Leonhardt’s suggestion, Branstetter and the Men’s Club got involved. At first, Branstetter said he would scavenge the area for bicycles, particularly from families who had bought children’s bikes from Walmart or Kmart and run into problems while assembling them. He also recruited some help.
“I bought bikes that first year just locally,” Branstetter said. “The next year, I ended up buying them from Walmart. Then, I started buying directly from Huffy Corporation. We specialize in 20-inch and below for the younger kids.
“It’s one of those things that’s a feel-good project. We’ve gotten great support for the community. People like giving. When people think of their first bicycle and how fondly they remember that, they feel good about giving money to an organization to give bikes to kids.”
Branstetter said the Men’s Club typically starts soliciting donations around Thanksgiving and receives most of them between that holiday and Christmas, but giving is accepted at any point throughout the year.
Those who would like to donate to Bikes 4 Kids can do so by sending a check payable to The Men’s Club of Morganton to P.O. Box 3825, Morganton NC 28680. Other options include donating online at morgantonmensclub.org or in person at Morganton Ace Hardware, Branstetter’s business.
“There’s a lot of people who bring checks in here knowing we’re involved, and it’s an easy place for people to drop off checks,” Branstetter. “They drop them off at the cash register and over the last several years, we’ve been doing a roundup program at the store asking people to round up their change. People are very receptive to that.
“It’s a feel-good project. They’re happy to give their change to the project and we raise a couple thousand dollars, so it’s very worthwhile.”
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
