A Burke County faith-based mental health agency is undergoing major expansions to help it meet the needs of existing clients and expand its client base to help combat the ongoing mental health crisis.

According to Mimosa Christian Counseling’s Executive Director Callie Perez, the expansion includes the addition of two new providers, two new support staff members and a new electronic records system. They were made possible by a $100,000 grant the organization received from the state. The grant, part of a $1 million grant package, was provided to support 15 Burke County nonprofits in February. Mimosa Christian Counseling’s money is earmarked to support the transfer to an electronic medical record system, personnel costs, equipment and supplies, marketing, and building expenses including rent costs and minor maintenance as it arises.

The four new hires represent a significant expansion for the organization going forward as well as some much-needed relief for the organization’s former director, Dr. Jane Rawson.

“Right now, Jane is our only full-time adult therapist and she’s trying to cut back,” Perez said. “She retired, but she’s here almost every day seeing clients.”

To help lighten the load for Rawson, David Kneen has joined the organization in a part-time capacity. He will serve adults, couples and families.

Kneen holds a B.A. in Psychology from Davidson College and an M.A. in Social Work from the University of North Carolina Charlotte. Kneen’s experience includes working with at-risk teens and their families, working in an acute Level One trauma teaching hospital, a stint as a medical social worker and another working with hospice.

In addition to working part time with Mimosa, Kneen is also currently building up his own practice, Cold Water Counseling in Morganton.

“He’s really interested in making that grow eventually,” Perez said. “But he loves the idea of our mission and wants to support it anyway he can, so right now, he’s contracting with us.”

Elizabeth Norris will see adult clients as well but will also help relieve Perez’s caseload of child and teenage clients.

“Elizabeth is willing to pick up some of my caseload as well,” Perez said. “And she is also going to be covering for me when I’m out on maternity leave.”

Norris is a native of Lenoir and holds a B.A. in Psychology from the University of North Carolina Charlotte and an M.A. in Social Work from Lenoir-Rhyne University. For the last 20 years, Norris has worked as a teacher and behavioral specialist and is active in her church.

In addition to relieving the agency’s current caseload, Perez also hopes these new moves will also give Mimosa the flexibility to take on new clients and meet the growing mental health needs of the community.

To help get the word out about the agency’s expansion and the opportunities for new clients it will provide, Mimosa has hired Jaime Handley as its new Outreach and Community Development Associate. To support Mimosa’s providers, Hannah Gebhardt will serve as ministry’s new Office Administrator.

Handley is a graduate of Appalachian State University who has spent 15 years working as a public-school teacher. Perez said she brings a number of community and church connections to the organization and has already begun developing relationships between the agency, local churches and a few local businesses.

Perez said the goal is two-fold, to get the word out to the local faith community about the services Mimosa offers and to build fundraising relationships to help Mimosa continue to expand.

“There’s a shortage of mental health services out there right now,” she said. “For us, though, we haven’t really seen that volume of clients yet, so getting our name out there is super important at this point.”

Gebhardt is a Morganton native and graduate of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary with a B.A. in Biblical Studies. She is a writer and has been published in several conservative and faith-based publications. Gebhardt also serves alongside her husband in children's ministry at her church.

For Perez, these latest additions to the ministry represent what she hopes is only the beginning of Mimosa’s expansion.

“We are going to be looking for more therapists,” she said. “I think the plan for that right now, though, is to wait until fall when I get back from leave.”

Perez emphasized the importance of continued community and church support for the organization to help make these new expansions sustainable for the long term.

“The grant has allowed us to make these changes,” Perez said. “But we’re sending a letter out to (our supporters) saying that we are still going to need their support because this is a one-time grant of $100,000 – it's a one-time thing and we want to be able to continue on with the people we have hired.”

Mimosa Christian Counseling is located at 220 Burkemont Ave. in Morganton. For more information about the ministry, how to become a client, or to make a donation call 828-433-5600 or visit https://mimosachristiancounseling.org/.