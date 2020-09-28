Mental health director gives guidance for suicide prevention

“We are actually seeing a decrease in calls to our crisis lines and a decrease in behavioral health emergency department visits since March,” Grey said. “This decrease certainly does not indicate that behavioral health crises have decreased during the pandemic. In fact, opioid overdoses continue to increase since March. We believe that members are not accessing the ED for fear of COVID. Our behavioral health providers have also experienced a decrease in clients during this time, which is worrisome. We have been working with our providers to implement innovative telehealth solutions to engage their clients in treatment — an example is the Partners Mobile Connect program, where we distributed 500 cell phones with data plans to our providers to help engage members without access to video technology.”