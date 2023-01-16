Mental Health Town Hall set for Thursday

Mental Health is one of the top three health issues identified in the 2022 Burke Community Health Assessment.

But it’s also an issue that is a top priority for state officials.

That’s why on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a Mental Health Town Hall from 6-7:30 p.m. in Leviton Auditorium in Moore Hall on the campus of Western Piedmont Community College.

NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley, Sen. Jim Burgin, R-12, and Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-86, will join the conversation during the town hall, according to information from NCDHHS. The town hall is expected to be a community discussion on improving behavioral health and resilience across North Carolina, the information said.

NCDHHS has been holding mental health town halls fairly regularly over the last few months across the state, usually with Burgin, and often with additional state legislators, if available, the department said.

“NCDHHS is committed to advancing behavioral health and resilience, as more than three million people in North Carolina have mental health or substance use disorders,” the department said in an email to The News Herald. “We encourage those in and around Burke County/the surrounding counties to attend, ask questions and contribute to the conversation. Secretary Kinsley, Sen. Burgin and Rep. Blackwell will offer comments on key policy issues and invite town hall attendees to offer comments and ask questions.”

Chae Moore, public health education supervisor for the Burke County Health Department, said the event is open to the public and registration is requested. To RSVP for the town hall, visit https://forms.office.com/g/tZZYyTFR1N. Mental health, substance use disorder and obesity with risk factors have been identified as the top three priorities to tackle from the 2022 Burke Community Health Assessment. The three area problems will be the focus of health officials over the next three years.

Burke Wellness Initiative will develop a community health improvement plan targeting the three problems this year. The group will look at what programs currently exist that deal with the three problems in the county, what programs can be enhanced and what can be developed in dealing with the three, Moore has said.

The Mental Health Town Hall also will be livestreamed on the NCDHHS YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@ncdhhs.

Western Piedmont Community College is located at 1001 Burkemont Ave., Morganton.