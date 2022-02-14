Meritor to expand, add 25 new jobs in Morganton

Meritor Inc. has announced it will grow its Morganton operation, creating 25 new jobs and investing more than $4 million in the expansion.
Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Friday.
“North Carolina has been intentional in our efforts to create a thriving manufacturing economy,” Cooper said. “Companies like Meritor know they can rely on our extensive transportation network, affordability and resilient workforce to execute their growth strategies.”
A leading supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and powertrain solutions, Meritor has a portfolio including innovative products for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. As one of four operations in North Carolina, the Morganton expansion will increase its production capacity of axles and underframe components for the North American semi-trailer market.
Local officials have been referring to the project as “Project Bravo.” It’s something local officials said they are excited to see progress over the next 18 months.
“Landing this expansion project will highlight Burke County’s excellent location in North Carolina, which provides advantageous access to markets throughout the southeast,” said Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners. “We appreciate Meritor choosing to expand in our community and contributing to the growth of Burke County.”
Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson said the expansion will help the city meet its goals.
“We are very delighted Meritor has chosen to expand their operation in our community,” Thompson said. “Morganton has always been committed to creating opportunities for everyone.”
A Meritor official also expressed excitement for the expansion.
“Meritor has a proud history in North Carolina,” said John Nelligan, senior vice president and president, Truck, Americas, at Meritor. “We look forward to further expanding our footprint with this important investment in Morganton.”
N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said this is an example of how the state supports all industries.
“Growing manufacturers want to operate in places where they have access to a highly-skilled workforce for their present and future needs,” Sanders said. “North Carolina’s First in Talent plan will engage workforce development partners and training systems that will meet employers’ needs.”
The new positions will include engineers, technicians and trainers. Although the wages will vary for each position, the average annual salary for the new positions is $63,200 with the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.5 million. Burke County’s overall average annual wage is $39,499.
A performance-based grant of $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Meritor’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.
“This is great news for Burke County,” said N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel. “These highly skilled jobs and continued investment will make a positive impact on the people of our community.”
Those thoughts were echoed by N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell.
“Meritor’s expansion is a vote of confidence for our region,” Blackwell said. “It is particularly exciting to know that the projected average wage for the company’s new employees is $63,200 per year. We look forward to supporting the company’s continued success and contributions to our local economy.”
In addition to the N.C. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Western Piedmont Community College, Western Piedmont Council of Governments, Burke County, Burke Development, Inc. and the city of Morganton.