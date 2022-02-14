Meritor to expand, add 25 new jobs in Morganton

Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson said the expansion will help the city meet its goals.

“We are very delighted Meritor has chosen to expand their operation in our community,” Thompson said. “Morganton has always been committed to creating opportunities for everyone.”

A Meritor official also expressed excitement for the expansion.

“Meritor has a proud history in North Carolina,” said John Nelligan, senior vice president and president, Truck, Americas, at Meritor. “We look forward to further expanding our footprint with this important investment in Morganton.”

N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said this is an example of how the state supports all industries.

“Growing manufacturers want to operate in places where they have access to a highly-skilled workforce for their present and future needs,” Sanders said. “North Carolina’s First in Talent plan will engage workforce development partners and training systems that will meet employers’ needs.”