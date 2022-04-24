Merlefest relaxes health protocol

WILKESBORO – MerleFest has relaxed its COVID-19 protocol, but the festival remains committed to the health and safety of everyone in attendance, according to the festival website.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is not required as was the case last September, when the festival was moved from the usual April dates because of the pandemic. The festival kicks off Thursday and ends Sunday.

MerleFest is mainly mask-optional except for the shuttle buses and other forms of transportation connected to the festival. Masks will be required on the buses provided by Wilkes County Boy Scout troops. Shuttle service is free, but remember MerleFest is the Scouts’ biggest fundraiser, as is the case for most of the organizations and nonprofits at the festival.

Masks at indoor venues are recommended, but not required. Masking is an individual choice indoors or out. All attendees are asked to respect whatever choice a person makes.

MerleFest staff and volunteers will be required to attest to their health status every day before they’re allowed to work.

Hand sanitizer and wash stations will be readily accessible throughout the festival area, and MerleFest will have public safety and public health professionals on hand. Backstage artist areas will be tightly controlled with their own health requirements for artists and staff members, including areas where masks are required.

Children’s crafts will be prepackaged, and the kids will have plenty of space.

Indoor air filtration has been seriously upgraded in all areas accessible to the public.

Continuous cleaning and sanitizing will be standard throughout the venue and include shuttle buses and other transportation.

And there is a new pedestrian access to help relieve foot-traffic congestion.

For more, go to merlefest.org.