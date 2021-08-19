MerleFest to require vaccine proof or negative COVID-19 test for entry

WILKESBORO — Festival organizers for MerleFest have announced updated safety protocol for this year's event which will place Sept. 16-19 in Wilkesboro.

MerleFest prides itself on being a safe environment for music fans to experience the joy of collectively celebrating the very best in Americana, bluegrass, folk and roots music in a family-friendly environment. In the interest of safety for all participants — and at the recommendation of high ranking public health officials and performing artists — all attendees to this year's event must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of entering the event.

MerleFest organizers are working with local and state officials, and in accordance with CDC guidelines to develop all aspects of how this will work. The uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant is the driving factor in MerleFest's decision to require proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of attending.

"Safety first," said Festival Director Ted Hagaman. "After many conversations with public health officials, it's clear that the smartest and safest change we can make is to require vaccinations or proof of a negative test."