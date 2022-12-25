Merry maker vows to savor - Burke County Notebook

The advent of the Christmas season for me starts with a tree — but not the one you might imagine.

When we moved into our house, we inherited a pear tree on our property that faithfully produces between 80-100 pounds of pears from July to August each year. Not wanting them to go to waste, I use them to cook and can pear preserves, which end up as Christmas gifts for friends and family.

This year, the tree outdid itself. After weighing all the pears, I found I had harvested approximately 200 pounds. I ended up giving more than half of that to local feeding ministries, and still got 45 pints of pear butter and 34 half-pints of ginger pear jam. If we had any partridges in our pear tree this year, they sure had plenty to eat.

After pear season comes crab-apple season in September. The crab-apple tree is not nearly as ambitious as the pear tree, but offers several pounds of fruit as well. I’ve discovered that our crab-apples make a beautiful cranberry-colored applesauce if you cook them with their peels on and run them through a food mill. Seeing that color as the weather turns cooler brings echoes of holiday carols to mind — of course, that might just be the Christmas music my husband, David, plays two months early every year.

Before first frost in late October, I make my mum her annual batch of sweet pickle relish with the last of the local cucumbers and bell peppers from my garden or the Morganton Farmers’ Market. She knows that heavy box we hand her on Christmas Day is full of half a dozen half-pint jars of her favorite condiment.

By this time, I have had more than my fill of canning for the year. But there’s not much time to sit back and admire the gleaming rows of jars on the kitchen shelves, satisfying as that is. Since we have friends and relatives that live all over the Eastern Seaboard, and glass jars are impractical to ship, I turn to my craft room, organizing small projects like scarves, table-runners and ornaments, to complete and send out. Canning may seem at times obligatory, but crafting is pure fun, especially when shared with my needlework group at the library.

David and I decorate the house for Christmas promptly the weekend following Thanksgiving — and I mean the entire weekend. I enjoy Christmas decorating so much I wrote a whole column about it two years ago (Because we all need a little Christmas now—Burke County Notebook (morganton.com)).

With holiday spirit cranked into full gear, it’s time to bring up all the cookie boxes and treat bags I’ve squirreled away in the basement over the past months and plan my baking extravaganza, which will include several varieties of cookies, fudge and granola, mostly for David’s large family. I kicked off this year’s baking season with his favorite Christmas treat, candy cane cookies.

Enjoying the scent of the freshly baked cookies, we sat at the kitchen table and sorted through the large pile of Christmas cards I had bought from the Elves’ Christmas Store at Burke United Christian Ministries. While David groused about the price of postage, I went through my address book to update addresses of those who had moved in the past year. As I flipped through the pages, I crossed out people who had died or with whom we had lost contact. After I had crossed out more than a dozen entries, I just had to take a moment to think about all those people. I especially reflected on beloved family friends from my childhood that we would see every year during the holidays and savored fond memories we created all those years ago.

It hit me in that moment just how much my experience of the season has changed since becoming an adult. Christmas has become for me, as for many people, I imagine, about the “making” — making gifts, making sure everyone has a gift, making plans to get together, making sure everything looks festive and making sure everyone has a good time. I enjoy all of these aspects of “making” Christmas, especially as I anticipate the joy on the faces of loved ones as we celebrate.

While looking at all of those crossed-out entries in my address book brought a twinge of sadness, it also delivered a timely Christmas gift. It served as a reminder to take some time from being a “maker” to savor moments of connection with friends and family during the holidays, and to stay connected throughout the year, because that connection is the greatest gift of all.