Meteorologists: Confidence in winter storm building, specifics unclear

He said moisture will approach the area from the southwest and, when it hits the cold air, it should start as snow, Crawley said.

“One thing, and this is kind of unusual for weather around here, we have a fairly good confidence that the cold air will be in place, at least at the surface,” Crawley said.

But he said the temperature in the clouds could be just warm enough — maybe only one or two degrees above freezing — to cause precipitation to be sleet or freezing rain.

He said there’s been a slight trend to the northwest with some models over the last 24 hours, and that could allow slightly warmer air to move into the region and prevent it from being an all-snow event. Other models still show all-snow predictions.

“We just are not confident as to which way that will go,” Crawley said.

He still thinks this could be a significant winter storm, and maybe one of the most significant in a few years.