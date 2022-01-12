Meteorologists: Confidence in winter storm building, specifics unclear

One thing seems pretty close to certain for this weekend’s forecast in Burke County: There will be some kind of precipitation falling from the sky.
But the kind of precipitation and the amount that could accumulate still is unclear.
Patrick Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, said the office’s confidence in a winter storm this weekend is going up, and that storm could start late Saturday and continue into Sunday.
He said the weather service is a little more certain Morganton will get mostly snow, but there’s still a possibility that snow could change over to sleet and freezing rain.
“We’re still not advertising specific amounts at this point because this is still far enough out in the future that a lot can still happen,” Moore said. “But suffice to say … it’s possible we could have a significant amount of snow, and by significant I mean 4 inches or more, in the North Carolina foothills.”
Dan Crawley, weather forecaster for Foothills Action Network, said he’s continuing to monitor computer models and agreed that the area should be in for some kind of precipitation this weekend.
“What’s gonna happen is an area of energy will be cutting across the Rockies and the Plains and down into the lower Mississippi Valley Saturday, and it will eventually spawn an area of low pressure late Saturday, Saturday night,” Crawley said. “Meanwhile, some cold air will be moving into the region as high pressure to our north is really going to establish some cold air.”
He said moisture will approach the area from the southwest and, when it hits the cold air, it should start as snow, Crawley said.
“One thing, and this is kind of unusual for weather around here, we have a fairly good confidence that the cold air will be in place, at least at the surface,” Crawley said.
But he said the temperature in the clouds could be just warm enough — maybe only one or two degrees above freezing — to cause precipitation to be sleet or freezing rain.
He said there’s been a slight trend to the northwest with some models over the last 24 hours, and that could allow slightly warmer air to move into the region and prevent it from being an all-snow event. Other models still show all-snow predictions.
“We just are not confident as to which way that will go,” Crawley said.
He still thinks this could be a significant winter storm, and maybe one of the most significant in a few years.
“It’s really been a long time since we’ve had a potential winter storm with some really cold temperatures at the service, and that’s my big worry, that regardless of what falls, we could be dealing with temperatures several degrees below freezing,” Crawley said. “It’s not going to be a situation where it falls and it melts quick. It could linger around for a while.”
He said he wouldn’t be cleaning out grocery store aisles just yet, but that people should try to get prepared for the chance of losing power.
“I think there’s a legit chance we could be dealing with power outages, could be significant, especially if we start dealing with freezing rain because again, these temperatures, we’re not looking at 32, 33, we’re looking at potentially low to mid-20s while precip’s occurring on Sunday,” Crawley said. “That’s a completely different ballgame when you start dealing with those kind of temperatures.”
Crawley said he would suggest people start heading to the grocery store once the path and expected impact of this weekend’s winter weather becomes more clear Friday and Saturday.
“Be patient,” Crawley said. “I know a lot of times you get on social media and you see pictures of computer models, snow maps and stuff, people kind of make too much out of it. Just keep an open mind with it over the next couple of days. Follow local, trustworthy weather sources like ourselves or the National Weather Service.”
