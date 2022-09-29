Meteorologists still expect several inches of rain from fast-moving storm (copy)

Burke County Public Schools students will be remote Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bear down on North Carolina.

The hurricane left millions of Floridians without power, and left areas submerged under up to 12 feet of storm surge when it came ashore Wednesday, The New York Times reported.

Thursday afternoon saw the storm, which had weakened to a tropical storm, turn to the Atlantic Ocean, where the National Hurricane Center expected it to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane again by Thursday night before making landfall near Charleston, South Carolina, sometime Friday morning, according to a briefing released Thursday at 11 a.m.

Chris Horne, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, said the forecast for Burke County now reflects the storm’s faster pace.

Conditions are expected to worsen Friday and Friday night as the remnants of Ian find their way here, Horne said.

“In a nutshell, becoming increasingly windy, and especially heading toward Friday evening, increasing chances for heavy rain showers embedded with strong wind gusts,” Horne said. “The good news is it’s moving quick, so I think Saturday is looking better and better.”

Horne said 3-5 inches of rain is expected to fall in the Burke County area, with wind gusts of around 40 mph expected. Chances for flash flooding will increase throughout Friday evening, with stream and road flooding possible after dark and potentially lingering into the night.

While Ian’s remnants are expected to clear out Saturday, the possibility of showers will linger throughout the weekend and into Monday, with highs in the 60s and cooler than usual.

Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for Burke County Public Schools, said students within the school system will be working remotely Friday to protect them from the dangers of traversing to and from school in the inclement weather.

“We met this afternoon (Thursday) with emergency and weather officials and after hearing the latest forecast, we decided to move to a remote learning day,” Shuffler said. “The expected high winds and the uncertainty that brings with possible downed trees and power lines as well as the uncertainty of how much rain we will receive played into the decision.”

The state has been gearing up this week for whatever impact Ian may have, with Gov. Roy Cooper declaring a state of emergency Wednesday.

That state of emergency eases rules to help with mobilizing resources, transporting fuel, crops and livestock, protects against price-gouging and allows the state to seek federal assistance if it becomes necessary after the storm, Cooper said. Eighty members of the North Carolina National Guard have been activated ahead of the storm.

He encouraged residents to make sure they’re prepared.

“In recent hours, Ian has reminded us of the dangerous unpredictability of these storms as its track continues to change,” Cooper said.

He said families should make sure they’re prepared, with multiple ways to receive emergency information, nonperishable supplies and making sure emergency kits are ready to go with fresh batteries and flashlights in case of power outages.

A guide on how to assemble an emergency kit can be found at www.readync.gov.

Cooper said families should have a plan in place of where to go if they need to leave their homes because of flooding or other dangerous conditions, and pleaded with drivers to never drive through standing water.

“Many people have died in past storms when their vehicles were caught in flood waters,” Cooper said. “We’re seeing people right now being rescued from cars in Florida. Don’t take the chance. If a road is flooded, turn around, find a different route. If you can’t see the pavement beneath the water, then there’s likely a problem.”

William Ray, the state’s director of emergency management, said widespread power outages aren’t anticipated at this time, but power lines could come down with gusty winds.

Ray reminded residents they should never use generators, gas and charcoal grills indoors because they could cause carbon monoxide poisoning, and not to leave cars running in a garage to charge a cellphone.

Mike Willis, Burke County’s director of emergency management, told The News Herald local officials will be monitoring the weather and will make resources like shelters available if they’re needed. Information about the storm will be made available through local media outlets and on the county’s website and social media accounts. Reverse 911 messages also will be distributed as necessary.

Residents can sign up for reverse 911 notifications at www.smart911.com.