Michael Chapman named public works director

Morganton’s new public works director is a familiar face for many.
Burke County native Michael Chapman was promoted to director of the city’s Public Works Department on Jan. 1 after former director Scott Lookadoo retired. Chapman has worked for the city of Morganton since 2012.
“I have always had an interest in this position, and I am thrilled to be serving Morganton’s citizens as their newest public works director,” Chapman said. “I am very much looking forward to working with the employees in every division of Public Works as well. We have a great team, and I am humbled to have been chosen to lead this department.”
Chapman was hired in 2012 as the city of Morganton’s purchasing agent and warehouse manager, and was promoted to deputy finance officer in 2017. The nature of these positions gave him the opportunity to interact with the Public Works Department on a very frequent basis, preparing him well for his new role as the department’s director.
“Since I was first hired, I’ve been incredibly impressed by the teamwork between each division of the Public Works Department, and the teamwork between all of the city’s departments,” Chapman said. “I had the opportunity to learn a lot of things from Scott (Lookadoo), and I am looking forward to working with everyone in Public Works and building on what Scott built in this department.”
Chapman said he hopes during his time as public works director, he is able to continue to help Morganton grow and aid in completing large projects that will enable Morganton to achieve its long-term goals and continue being a hub for business, culture, recreation and economic development in western North Carolina.
“I have a lot of peace of mind going into this new position, because I know I have a ton of good people with plenty of experience and expertise in the Public Works Department that will support me as I learn the job,” Chapman said. “I am most looking forward to continuing to provide our community with the high-level of service it is accustomed to receiving from the city.”
City Manager Sally Sandy said she has watched Chapman grow as a city employee, learning the ins and outs of the Public Works Department as he worked in his previous roles, and knows he is well-qualified for his new position as Morganton’s public works director.
“Nobody is better-suited for this role than Michael,” Sandy said. “He cares deeply about the citizens of Morganton, and I know he will serve them to the best of his ability. He is focused on the big picture, and is always prepared for anything thrown his way. We are very excited to support and watch his success in this position.”
Chapman lives in Burke County with his wife, Adrian, and two children, Katie and Clayton. He earned an associate degree in accounting from Western Piedmont Community College and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, as well as a master’s degree in business administration, from Gardner-Webb University.