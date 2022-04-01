Microbrewery, faith-based nonprofit collaborate on charitable event

A local microbrewery is joining forces with a faith-based charity to raise money for an education and arts program targeted toward kids from low-income families.

SideTracked Brewery and The Outreach Center are working together to host the “Look at the Stars Second Chance Prom” on Friday, May 13 at the Morganton Community House. Tickets to the event are $60 for singles and $100 for couples and include heavy hors d'oeuvres, one free Sidetracked beer, four hours of dancing and music, photo opportunities, a prom party favor and more. Jessica Ackerman, who, along with her husband Joseph, owns SideTracked, said there also will be a cash bar and all money raised will go toward the Wishes Opportunity and Wonder (WOW) program at The Outreach Center.

Started in 2019, the WOW Program provides children with opportunities for education and arts such as dance, visual arts, music, sports and tutoring. The program is geared toward low-income families and aims to provide experiences like this for children from families who would not otherwise be able to afford them. The collaboration between Sidetracked and The Outreach Center is something Ackerman has been looking forward to for a long time.

“We’ve been working on this for over two years,” Ackerman said. “Now, we finally have a chance to come together with the WOW program at The Outreach Center and raise some money to let kids do some fun, artistic things.”

According to Ackerman, two of her daughters had been involved in the program in the past, which makes the partnership even more special.

“They were able to take violin lessons and they did dance through them as well,” she said. “It’s dear to our hearts to be able to help with that.”

She also said she is excited about the prospect of going to “prom” with her husband and hopes to create a memorable night for everyone who attends.

“It also gives us adults a chance to get dressed up and have some merriment,” she said. “For me, it’s a do-over. I get to go to prom with my husband and not some guy I don’t remember.”

Ackerman said the evening will culminate by crowning a king and queen. Tickets for consideration for king or queen are $20 and the award is determined by the amount of money a candidate raises for the WOW program.

“It’s not a popularity contest,” she said. “The crown solely goes to whoever raises the most money for the program.”

Kimberly Michaels, who works in education and job training at the center, said it is critical to keep the program going, not just for the center but for the children and families it serves. She said the key to the program’s success has been that it provides experience to children living in poverty they otherwise wouldn’t be able to have.

"It empowers the kids to have that opportunity and feel like they can do something,” she said. “They wouldn't have had these opportunities without the WOW program."

She said this gives them a sense of accomplishment and self-worth they didn’t have before they started the program.

"It gives them joy, an escape from a reality that might be very difficult,” Michaels said. “They can have joy and excel at something, which builds their confidence and their self-esteem and impacts the whole family."

Michaels said there are currently about 20 children in the WOW Program but she expects that number to grow over the summer due to an upcoming dance camp at Kesha Nichols’ Southern Swag Dance Academy. She expects the camp to draw several new children into the program and is working to make sure they can continue in the program after the summer is over, but said the biggest hurdle to making that happen will be funding.

“We hope to keep that going into the fall,” she said. "It’s expensive. An hour of dance lessons costs about $55, for example.”

For the Ackermans, hosting a second chance prom to help expand the program fits in with their larger mission of owning a family-centered, community-focused business.

“That’s one of the things I love about SideTracked, we’re very community focused,” she said. “When you have a business, I feel like there should be some sense of corporate responsibility to do community service and do things for the community. Hopefully this will be the first of many events that we have for the WOW program and other programs.”

As the mother of four young children, starting out by supporting a program to benefit children is particularly rewarding for her.

“As a brewery, we don’t really have the capacity to do something directly for kids because we are an alcoholic business,” said Ackerman. “This is our way of being able to connect with something that’s very special to us,”

The “Look at the Stars Second Chance Prom” will be Friday, May 13 from 6-10 p.m. at the Morganton Community House. For more information or to purchase tickets, call SideTracked Brewery at 828-544-5840 or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/287946725407. For more information or to donate to the WOW Program, visit www.theoutreachcenter.org/wow. The Morganton Community House is located at 120 North King St. In Morganton.