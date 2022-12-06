Middle, elementary school speech contest winners announced

Middle and elementary school students took to the stage last week for the annual Burke County Public Schools Speech Contest.

The two separate speech contests were held at the Old Rock School in Valdese on Tuesday, Nov 29, for middle school students and Wednesday, Nov. 30, for elementary school students. A panel of judges scored the contestants’ speeches and delivery based on volume, posture, clarity and expression. Three students were awarded first, second or third place in each category.

Elementary speech contest categories included prose, poetry, notable speeches and original composition. Middle school speech contest categories included original oratory, interpretive poetry, interpretive prose, recited oratory and interpretive duo. The first-place winners were given the chance to deliver their speech in front of the audience in the main auditorium of the Old Rock School at the conclusion of the event.

The names of the first-, second- and third-place winners for the middle school speech contest were:

Original Oratory

Abigail Gladden, East Burke Middle, first place

Ansley Compton, Heritage Middle, second place

Alley Sasser, Table Rock Middle, third place

Interpretive Poetry

Ainsley Kramer, Table Rock Middle, first place

William Patrick Happoldt, Table Rock Middle, second place

Gwyneth Perry, East Burke Middle, third place

Interpretive Prose

Luciana Hirsch, Liberty Middle, first place

Rocco Carriker, Table Rock Middle, second place

Adelei Morrow, Heritage Middle, third place

Recited Oratory

Coley Berry, Liberty Middle, first place

Hannah Huggins, Liberty Middle, second place

Emery Cline, Heritage Middle, third place

Interpretive Duo

Matilyn Brown and Madelyn Hudson, Heritage Middle, first place

Haven Ledford and Claire Przywara, Liberty Middle, second place

Cayleigh Beam and Mackenna Brown, Table Rock Middle, third place

The following are the first-, second- and third-place winners for the elementary school speech contest.

Prose

Maggie Mace, George Hildebrand Elementary, first place

Zoey Taylor, Icard Elementary, second place

Judson Wilson, Mull Elementary, third place

Poetry

Lily Ritch, George Hildebrand Elementary, first place

Amelia Fink, Drexel Elementary, second place

Michaela Hoyle, Valdese Elementary, third place

Notable Speeches

Luke Lowman, Salem Elementary, first place

Kaden Hudson, George Hildebrand Elementary, second place

Reid Borders, Ray Childers Elementary, third place

Original Composition

Beckett Brittain, George Hildebrand Elementary, first place

Braylee Whisnant, Mull Elementary, second place

Addison Lowman, Icard Elementary, third place

“The talent that I saw at both of these speech contests proves once again how amazing, brave and smart our students are,” said BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan. “We all know behind these students are hardworking teachers and parents who have helped them prepare for these contests. Thank you to those who have invested their time in these students to help them succeed. We are so proud of all contestants. Congratulations!”