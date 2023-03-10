Eighth-grade students from Walter Johnson Middle School recently got a taste of some of the future opportunities awaiting them after graduation in Burke County.

Groups from the school visited local industries as well as Western Piedmont Community College on March 1 as part of Burke County Public Schools Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

“(CTE) is all about getting students exposed to different careers and helping them find their way a little bit earlier on in life,” said Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for BCPS.

She said every BCPS eighth grader will get to experience these tours as part of their introduction to the district’s CTE program. The tours are an important part of the CTE program because they help introduce eighth graders to possible future career paths. Shuffler said this exposure to future opportunities benefits students, not only after they graduate and enter the workforce, but also while they are still in school.

“It keeps them in school, it helps them to graduate,” Shuffler said. “They get their diploma and then they have a path they can take for a career.”

Shuffler said the district began doing the tours in 2016 as part of its focus on teaching real-world skills. The tours returned this year after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“There is this misconception out there that schools do not teach life skills or trade skills as much as they used to,” she said. “That really isn’t the case.”

Shuffler said there is a wide variety of trade and CTE courses offered in high schools across Burke County.

Nursing classes offering CNA certification

Welding

Construction

Automotive

Business classes offering certificates

Agriculture

Culinary

Animal Science

“There’s really something for each student to try,” she said.

On March 1, Walter Johnson students broke into four groups, with each group visiting two business and industry partners in the morning. After a break for lunch, all the students received a campus tour of Western Piedmont Community College. Local business and industry partners participating in the tours included:

Leviton

Meridian

Meritor

The Industrial Commons

Chaddock

Vulcan Materials

Burke County 911 Center

Innovative Inks

Shuffler said another key aspect of the tours is that they introduce students, not only to potential future careers, but to future opportunities available right here in Burke County.

“I think it’s important to expose the students to what Burke County has to offer as far as careers,” she said. “If we can partner with businesses and industries and get them into the workplaces so they can see the actual environment … then maybe they can picture themselves as having future employment at one of those businesses.”

Leviton Director of Operations John Petty said connecting with students and introducing them to potential future career paths is an important emphasis for the company.

“Students are the future of manufacturing,” he said. “We partner really closely with a lot of the local schools to engage with them to help, as they are early in their careers, to identify different opportunities they would be interested in and provide learning opportunities.”

He says it’s important for students to learn that the nature of industrial work has drastically changed in recent decades, and today’s factories are nothing like what some students might imagine.

“Factories of 10, 15, 20 years ago, there was a lot of hand assembly being done,” he said. “The future of manufacturing in America is really automation and robotics.”

Shuffler said all eighth-grade students from all five BCPS Middle Schools will go on these business and industry tours this semester. Table Rock Middle School is scheduled for March 29 and East Burke Middle School for April 26. Students from Heritage and Liberty middle schools already have visited local businesses and industries.