A local sixth grader collected nearly 200 blankets to donate to local shelters helping those experiencing homelessness.

William-Patrick Avery Happoldt, 12, is a student at Table Rock Middle School and donated the blankets and some coats to two local shelters, according to information from Happoldt’s father, Antwan Happoldt.

Happoldt was able to collect 196 blankets and four coats, donating 98 blankets and two coats each to the Suzy Fitzgerald Emergency Shelter for Women and Children and the House of Refuge Ministries for men in December. The family said they were thankful for the businesses that allowed them to use their locations as drop-off points for blankets and coats, including:

UNC Health Blue Ridge Business Development

NC State Bureau of Investigations Northwestern District

NC Alcohol Law Enforcement Division

Kelly Bowers Messenheimer Nationwide Insurance Company

Chick-fil-A of Morganton

Gaston Chapel AME Church’s Fleming, Avery, Caldwell, Wilkins Women’s Missionary Society

Burke County Public Schools

Table Rock Middle School

Allergy Partners of the Blue Ridge, in memory of Dr. Kirchoff

This is his seventh year collecting blankets for the shelters.

“We want to thank everyone that helped with William-Patrick’s seventh annual blanket drive for the unhoused this year,” the Happoldts said in a statement to The News Herald. “Every year we are very humbled and blessed doing God’s work.”