Midwife delivered, cared for hundreds of babies during career
Black History Month

Aunt Nancy Jones photo Picture Burke

“Aunt” Nancy Jones is pictured holding Nan Fleming Jeter (1905-91). Charles Gilliam created this image that was submitted by R. Douglas Walker Jr. to Picture Burke, a digital photograph preservation project of the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library.

 Photo courtesy of the NC Room at the Burke County Public Library

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African-Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.

"Aunt" Nancy Jones (1856-1943) served households in Burke County as an herb doctor and midwife for many years, according to Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library.

She had no formal medical training, but "her wisdom was profound," read an article written by Nan Fleming Jeter for the book “Heritage of Burke County, Volume I.” The book is out of print, but available in the N.C. Room at the Morganton Public Library.

Jones’ custom was to stay with the family of a newborn for “several days after the child was born until everyone was accustomed to the new baby.”

"She was a law unto herself, and when she was needed and moved into a home, she literally took over,” Jeter said. “During the years that she practiced, she was loved, honored and respected by all of the residents of Burke County, both black and white. Her presence in a home brought order out of chaos, quieted all fears and dispelled all doubts.

“There was no consciousness of color line or class prejudice in the dealings between Aunt Nancy and ‘her white folks.’ ‘He’s one of my children,’ she would say. She felt that all those she had nursed as babies belonged to her in a very real sense. In many instances, those belonging to her included even the third generation.”

Jeter said Jones spent her entire life in a small section of Burke County called "Magnolia" along the old Rutherfordton Road and was a lifelong member of Slades Chapel AME Zion Church. She estimated that Jones delivered hundreds of babies in Burke County during her 60- to 70-year career.

After her death, she was buried in the Olive Hill Cemetery.

To read more about Aunt Nancy, visit the N.C. Room at the Morganton Public Library.

