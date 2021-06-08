Mike Swan loses interim tag, named BCPS superintendent

After nearly two months as the interim, Mike Swan now is the full-fledged superintendent of Burke County Public Schools.
Swan was elected to the post by a 5-2 vote of the Burke County Board of Education, which held a special-called meeting for the purpose on Monday evening at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center. Board members Seth Hunt Jr. and Wendi Craven voted against the measure while Don Hemstreet, R.L. Icard, Jane Sohovich, Sam Wilkinson and Chairman Buddy Armour were for it.
Wilkinson nominated Swan as soon as Armour opened the floor, and the decision was made within a matter of just a couple minutes after the meeting was called to order.
“I’m thrilled,” Swan said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the system — what we’ve come through, where we’ve been, where we’re going to go. “I’m looking forward to keep maintaining that structure and that system of support that we’ve provided for our students, our staff, our families — everything we’re doing in the county. And also building those new partnerships within the county.”
Before starting as interim superintendent on April 19, Swan was promoted to assistant superintendent late last year on Dec. 14. Prior to that, he served as BCPS' student services director for four years. Before moving to central office, Swan was the principal at Freedom High and Heritage Middle schools, also serving as an assistant principal at both of those schools and Liberty Middle School. He joined BCPS in 1998 as a teacher at Chesterfield Elementary School, later moving to Ray Childers Elementary School.
“The last three months for me have been a three-month interview process,” Swan said. “Every day, I’d go into work very excited and energized, as I knew I would be. (I was) interested in that position, taking a vested interest in the system as I have been for the last 23 years.
“I’m just very excited to continue to explore new possibilities for our students here in the county.”
BCPS has been without a permanent superintendent since 10-year veteran Larry Putnam resigned in April after announcing in early March his plan to take a new job at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.
In that span, Swan emerged as the favorite as the board picked him as the interim and the speaking public voiced heavy support for him at a pair of forums the board held to solicit comments and suggestions about the next superintendent.
“Hiring a superintendent is the most important job of a board of education,” Armour said. “Hiring a board attorney is the second most important, and that’s all the people we hire. Now, we approve or disapprove all the other hires that come through, but the superintendent is why we exist. We believe that the superintendent is the one who does all the day-to-day, who takes care of our kids either indirectly or directly.
“Understanding how Mike works, his history in Burke County for the last 23-plus years — at the forums, people said this is the guy Burke County needs. A lot of things just really went in his favor. I think it’s important that we listen to the people who he’s going to be in charge of. It’s important that we listen to the students. We have a lot of students who Mike has helped unbelievably over the past two decades. They know how good he is at what he does.”
Armour said he believes that under Swan’s leadership, BCPS has an opportunity to “rise and do more great things” and achieve a higher status as a school system in the state of North Carolina.
Hunt said he couldn’t say much about what led him to vote against installing Swan in BCPS’ administrative post, but mentioned he thought the board curated a good pool of applicants.
“The whole selection process is confidential, so, obviously, there’s not an awful lot I can say,” Hunt said. “I think, basically, the only thing I will say is we had some very good candidates.”
While he voted against Swan’s selection, Hunt did make the motion to approve the new superintendent’s contract ahead of a 7-0 vote in favor of the document. During the contract vote’s discussion window, Hunt also spoke directly to Swan, pledging his support, acknowledging the important decisions that lie ahead, and thanking the new superintendent for his interest in the school system.
“I thought that was important,” Hunt said. “This is really a two-pronged process. You make the selection, then you settle on the terms of the contract. We did that deliberately just because of our own internal deliberations.
“Nobody was bound or potentially conflicted to vote one way or the other because of the way it would affect the contract or the selection. We deliberately broke it out that way so everybody could legitimately vote their conscience. Based on everything I was involved in, I voted my conscience.”
Swan’s contract takes effect July 1, runs through June 30, 2025, and will pay the new superintendent $145,000 per year from a combination of state and local funds, along with other funds designated by the board. He is eligible for state and local longevity pay, state and county salary increases and vacation days, $750 per month of in-county travel reimbursement, and out-of-county mileage reimbursement for personal vehicle travel.
Also, upon Hunt’s inquiry, board attorney Chris Campbell advised the board that it needs to address at its next meeting the continuation of employment for Swan’s wife, Sara Swan, under the board’s nepotism policy. She currently works for BCPS as an instructional coach.
The school board is scheduled to convene next at 6 p.m. this Monday for a work session, followed by its regular meeting — the last of the 2020-21 fiscal year — at noon on Thursday, June 24, the same day Swan is set to be sworn in. Both meetings will take place at Olive Hill.
Originally from West Virginia, Swan earned his bachelor's degree in elementary education from West Virginia University, a master's degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University, and a doctorate in education leadership from Western Carolina University.
