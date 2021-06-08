Mike Swan loses interim tag, named BCPS superintendent

“The last three months for me have been a three-month interview process,” Swan said. “Every day, I’d go into work very excited and energized, as I knew I would be. (I was) interested in that position, taking a vested interest in the system as I have been for the last 23 years.

“I’m just very excited to continue to explore new possibilities for our students here in the county.”

BCPS has been without a permanent superintendent since 10-year veteran Larry Putnam resigned in April after announcing in early March his plan to take a new job at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.

In that span, Swan emerged as the favorite as the board picked him as the interim and the speaking public voiced heavy support for him at a pair of forums the board held to solicit comments and suggestions about the next superintendent.

“Hiring a superintendent is the most important job of a board of education,” Armour said. “Hiring a board attorney is the second most important, and that’s all the people we hire. Now, we approve or disapprove all the other hires that come through, but the superintendent is why we exist. We believe that the superintendent is the one who does all the day-to-day, who takes care of our kids either indirectly or directly.