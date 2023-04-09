Editor's Note This story is part of a series of articles on local and statewide ABC sales. Find more coverage in Monday's edition of The News Herald, including revenues from the Valdese ABC store.

The Morganton ABC board is no freshman to liquor sales.

Morganton residents voted July 13, 1963, to start the local ABC board, and it has seen a pretty steady growth since its inception, said Steve Gregory, chairman of the board.

From July 2021 through June 2022, the Morganton ABC store distributed nearly $2.2 million of its profits to local and state governments and organizations, Gregory said. That’s up from about $1.7 million distributed in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Since its inception, the Morganton ABC store has distributed about $52 million in profits. That amount doesn’t include any of the current fiscal year’s sales.

And so far this year, the Morganton ABC is set to outperform the previous fiscal year. February’s sales were up by about 12%, and in mid-March, sales were on track to match February, said Wilma Carswell, general manager of the Morganton ABC store.

The vast majority of those funds end up going to the state of North Carolina. The 2021-22 fiscal year saw the state take about $1.4 million from the Morganton ABC store, and the 2019-20 fiscal year saw the state get about $1.2 million. Since 1963, the state has received about $32 million from the Morganton ABC board.

The rest of it, though, stays local.

The 2021-22 fiscal year saw the city of Morganton get $467,069, while Burke County received $155,690, Gregory said.

Another $26,095 went to alcohol education, with some funds going to Western Piedmont Community College. Alcohol rehabilitation programs like the Flynn Home and the Queen Street Club received a combined total of $36,187.

The remaining $37,452 was spent on alcohol law enforcement, he said.

“I know that there are people in the world who don’t approve legalized alcohol sales, but it’s going to be here,” Gregory said. “It’s not going away. We might as well take advantage of the opportunity it gives us to give people money.”

Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy told The News Herald about how widely known the Morganton board is for its money management.

“Our local board has been very revered in the state as always managing their business very well,” Sandy said. “As a matter of fact, Bill Davis used to teach classes and speak because over the decades, ABC boards have gotten into all kinds of trouble … Ours has always been, long before I came here and then certainly in that time, very well managed.”

The city of Morganton splits up the funds it receives from ABC profits across capital projects and the general fund, she said.

For years, Sandy said, that split was straight down the middle with half the funds going to capital projects and the other half going to the general fund to support day-to-day operations.

But for the last several years, the city has opted to use the funds on mostly capital projects. She said between 75-85% of ABC dollars have been going to capital projects in recent years.

“Capital started getting a little more expensive,” Sandy said. “Whether you’re buying a truck or whether you’re investing in a project, whether that’s a project or whatever that is, we started upping that (percentage spent on capital) because we really felt like, again, this is money being generated locally, and reinvesting that to support our capital investments seemed appropriate.”

She said putting most of the ABC dollars into capital projects gives members of the public an easy way to see how the dollars are spent, whether they are spent on parks or public safety vehicles.

“It’s easier to touch a park or to touch a vehicle than it is just the multitude of expenditures in the general fund,” Sandy said.