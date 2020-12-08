Mimosa Market sells variety, adds coffee and ice cream

DREXEL — After establishing itself as a destination for customers to buy a wide variety of items after opening this summer, Drexel’s Mimosa Market is diversifying even further.
The local store has added “Moo and Brew,” already selling coffee and soon to offer ice cream.
“In the ice cream and coffee shop that we’re just now opening up, we have the coffee ready, but we’re not quite ready to do ice cream yet,” said owner Paula Page. “That will be coming.”
Mimosa Market, whose furniture and gift items are described as vintage, shabby chic and farmhouse, resides in the former Tea Tree location at 2725 U.S. Highway 70 E.
“The market has about 40 to 50 members who we sell for,” Page said. “Some just consign, some work in the store for a lesser fee for their items. A lot of our things are upcycled, vintage finds. We also carry a line of furniture paint. We have handmade soaps and bath bombs. We have a lot of painted furniture.”
With the biggest holiday of the year approaching, the market also has a special gift shop now.
“Right now, we have Christmas décor. Most of the Christmas stuff is over there with the coffee shop on that side,” Page said.
Given how tumultuous things have been with the COVID-19 pandemic since Mimosa Market opened, Page said things are going pretty smoothly so far.
“We’ve done well considering the times that we’re in,” Page said. “We’re thankful that we’re still able to carry on and we’re doing pretty good so far.”
That number of 40 to 50 selling members is a sweet spot for Mimosa Market right now, Page said, meaning that the market isn’t actively seeking more members.
“I don’t want to get too many things that are duplicates,” Page said. “I don’t want to cut back on the people who are selling. I don’t want to have too much competition. We will take some furniture pieces on consignment and sell those. But we're not looking for a whole lot of new vendors right now, just because I want everybody who’s there to make money. I don’t want it to be a lot of competition for each vendor.”
Page has a long history in retail, including owning the Accessories Unlimited store in Morganton, owning the building that houses Hamilton Williams Gallery in downtown Morganton, and working at Tea Tree before taking on the Mimosa Market endeavor.
She also was a 2004 North Carolina Main Street Champion representing Morganton.
“I’ve had a store pretty much my whole life,” she said. “I’ve had a retail store for 30 years. I sold my store in Morganton about seven years to take care of my special needs grandson. I still had been doing things on the side and had been with Tea Tree a couple years. Then, they decided they didn’t want to be in Drexel, they just wanted to do the Glen Alpine location.
“I had been managing the Drexel store for Tea Tree, so I just took it over then.”
Mimosa Market is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 828-205-7743 or visit mimosamarketnc.company.site.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
