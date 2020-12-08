Mimosa Market sells variety, adds coffee and ice cream

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve done well considering the times that we’re in,” Page said. “We’re thankful that we’re still able to carry on and we’re doing pretty good so far.”

That number of 40 to 50 selling members is a sweet spot for Mimosa Market right now, Page said, meaning that the market isn’t actively seeking more members.

“I don’t want to get too many things that are duplicates,” Page said. “I don’t want to cut back on the people who are selling. I don’t want to have too much competition. We will take some furniture pieces on consignment and sell those. But we're not looking for a whole lot of new vendors right now, just because I want everybody who’s there to make money. I don’t want it to be a lot of competition for each vendor.”

Page has a long history in retail, including owning the Accessories Unlimited store in Morganton, owning the building that houses Hamilton Williams Gallery in downtown Morganton, and working at Tea Tree before taking on the Mimosa Market endeavor.

She also was a 2004 North Carolina Main Street Champion representing Morganton.