Burke County Animal Services had to euthanize 39 chickens it seized two weeks ago in an animal cruelty case after it discovered a number of the chickens had two incurable diseases.

However, the 49 miniature horses also seized in the case are ready to go to foster homes, according to a news release from Burke County.

The animals were seized Jan. 18-20 from properties of Julie Ann Sherrill, 54, of 1945 Eastbrook Circle, Morganton, who has been charged with 23 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

The decision to euthanize the chickens came after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture Consumer Services Veterinary Division tested 15 of the 39 chickens for avian influenza, infectious laryngotracheitis, mycoplasma gallisepticum, and mycoplasma synoviae on Jan. 26, according to a release from the county.

The chickens tested positive for both mycoplasma synoviae, an upper respiratory tract infection and infectious laryngotracheitis, a highly contagious and easily transmitted respiratory disease, both of which are reportable diseases in North Carolina, the release said. As a result, the N.C. Department of Agriculture directed Burke County Animal Services to humanely euthanize the flock to reduce their suffering and eliminate any risk of spreading the diseases to otherwise healthy animals, it said.

Animal Services Director Kaitlin Settlemyre said she and her staff are heartbroken because they had grown very fond of the birds, the release said.

The good news, though, is the 49 miniature horses are expected to go to foster homes by the end of the week.

Animal Services said the miniature horses have been under veterinary care and been examined, treated for numerous medical conditions and received preventative care, including deworming, vaccinations and hoof care, according to a release from the county.

“The miniature horses continue to improve each day and gain weight,” the release said. “To ensure they are gaining weight in a healthy manner, they have been placed on specific feeding plans which will be followed until they reach their target weight and body condition.”

Animal Services’ said the horses will go to foster homes so they can continue to receive the care they need while the animal cruelty case works its way through the court system, which in some instances, can take close to a year or longer to complete, the release said.

Animal Services received and reviewed around 100 foster application forms for the miniature horses.

“Burke County Animal Services will provide fosters with supplies needed to care for the horses including food, bedding, accessories, and veterinary care,” Settlemyre said. “Once a suitable storage solution is determined, BCAS will begin accepting donations of hay and senior feed to help the foster families. Alfalfa is being fed to the pregnant mares as well as the emaciated horses and donations are welcomed and appreciated.”

The animal shelter’s nonprofit, Animal Services Foundation Inc., has received $19,367 in donations, according to ASFI Treasurer Nadine McGrady.

“I want to thank BCAS staff, the volunteers and the ASFI board members for their hard work, as well as everyone else that has so generously given their time, expertise, or resources to help these animals,” said Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners. “Your kindness and generosity mean a lot. A big shout-out also goes to Foothills Large Animal Hospital and their friends at Boehringer Ingelheim Equine Health for donating all the horses’ vaccines, which saved us $4,500.”

Donations for the horses’ ongoing medical care and feed are being accepted by the Animal Services Foundation Inc. People can donate securely via PayPal or debit/credit on the Foundation’s website at https://bit.ly/3HSVHCR, or by a check payable to ASFI, mailed to P.O. Box 52, Morganton, NC 28680, or dropped off Tuesdays through Saturdays at the Burke County Animal Shelter, located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton.

Burke County Animal Services & Animal Enforcement is a county-operated and tax-funded animal shelter in Morganton. More information about Animal Services can be found at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.