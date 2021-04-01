Minimum wage could make BCPS day care nonviable

After it was given to all state employees aside from public school and community college workers in 2018, the General Assembly’s bipartisan aim to extend its $15 per hour minimum wage to public schools — in the forms of two House bills — could impact the financial viability of Burke County Public Schools’ day care services.
“Day care, in particular, will be the most significantly and most immediately impacted by this,” BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson told the Burke County Board of Education at its most recent meeting. “... What I think we can glean from this, at least, is that one being a Democrat bill and the other being a Republican bill, they both have in common $15 per hour minimum. I think that’s probably a given. We’ll probably see that for next fiscal year.”
Lawson said the minimum wage mandate would result in a 45% increase in day care tuition rates in order to keep the program viable. For this year’s summer day care, BCPS has a $90 per week tuition cost (discounted from about $116 due to the expectation of no travel). Lawson estimates that cost would increase to about $135 per week with the minimum wage in place. Pre-K would go from $100 per week to $145 per week.
Lawson said his department received a price quote from a private day care provider of $128 per week, a cost that would not be impacted by the state employee minimum wage.
But for BCPS day care during the school year, the impact would be even greater with prices estimated above private care rates by $11 per week for before-school, $19 for after-school and $18 for day care before and after school.
“Whether our pricing to support those wages will keep us in business is hard to say,” Lawson said. “But I wanted (the board) to certainly be aware of us this as soon as I could make (it) aware of it.”
The board asked some preliminary questions about the possibility of outsourcing BCPS day care to a private provider, and Lawson said he has reached out to the Hickory-Catawba County YMCA. But no action was taken or put on the table just yet.
BOE Chairman Buddy Armour said the day care program has been profitable since its inception.
BCPS 2021-22 calendar revised
A week after the board passed a 2021-22 calendar for BCPS, a revision was deemed necessary and passed at the meeting.
Most notably, the updated 2021-22 calendar, as presented by Kim Rudisill, BCPS’ human resources director, pushes back the first of the school year’s 180 days to Monday, Aug. 23, and the final day moves to June 3, 2022, which is a half day for students. Both are a week later than the two dates on the initial calendar. Tuesday, May 31, 2022; Wednesday, June 1, 2022; and Thursday, June 2, 2022, go from being teacher workdays to regular school days.
A series of teacher workdays preceding the start of school also moves back a week, running from Monday, Aug. 16, to Friday, Aug. 20, with a mandatory workday on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Likewise, another week of workdays at the end of the year is pushed back one week to run from Monday, June 6, 2022, to Friday, June 10, 2022, with the Monday being a mandatory workday.
Remote instruction days have been removed from the calendar with Friday, Oct. 8, becoming a half-day for students; Friday, Nov. 12, becoming a regular school day; Monday, Dec. 20, becoming a teacher workday; Monday, Feb. 7, becoming a teacher workday; and Friday, March 18, becoming a regular school day. A teacher workday has been added on Friday, March 11.
All holidays and vacation days present on the initial calendar are preserved in the revision, as are the half-days on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Dec. 2.
New cafeteria purchase software
The school board also approved a request for the purchase of software for child nutrition as presented by Daniel Wall, BCPS’ director of food services and child nutrition. Wall said the new point of sale system, Titan Business Solutions, is cloud-based.
The cost of Titan is $34,907.10 annually for a total of $174,535.50 for a five-year contract term. BCPS can cancel the service at the end of any year with no penalty.
It will replace Meal Plus, which is set to be discontinued in two years, Wall said.
Wall said Titan is more user-friendly and accepts credit cards at cafeteria registers. Titan works as one self-contained system for parents, students and employees to use and is compatible with BCPS’ current finance department software and N.C. Department of Public Instruction software. If BCPS again experiences problems with computer server corruption, child nutrition data will be saved to the Titan cloud.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.