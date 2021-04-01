Minimum wage could make BCPS day care nonviable

After it was given to all state employees aside from public school and community college workers in 2018, the General Assembly’s bipartisan aim to extend its $15 per hour minimum wage to public schools — in the forms of two House bills — could impact the financial viability of Burke County Public Schools’ day care services.

“Day care, in particular, will be the most significantly and most immediately impacted by this,” BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson told the Burke County Board of Education at its most recent meeting. “... What I think we can glean from this, at least, is that one being a Democrat bill and the other being a Republican bill, they both have in common $15 per hour minimum. I think that’s probably a given. We’ll probably see that for next fiscal year.”

Lawson said the minimum wage mandate would result in a 45% increase in day care tuition rates in order to keep the program viable. For this year’s summer day care, BCPS has a $90 per week tuition cost (discounted from about $116 due to the expectation of no travel). Lawson estimates that cost would increase to about $135 per week with the minimum wage in place. Pre-K would go from $100 per week to $145 per week.