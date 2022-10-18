Minister supports hospice agency

VALDESE -- The Rev. Curtis Singleton has been named director of faith community outreach at Amorem’s Valdese campus.

Both legacy Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care have a long history of support and a strong partnership with the faith communities in their service areas. To maintain hospice’s focus on spiritual care, Amorem chose to be more intentional about maintaining those critically important relationships.

“As the director of faith community outreach position took shape, I knew just the right guy, Rev. Curt Singleton,” said Amorem CEO Cathy Swanson. “The first time I spoke with him, I instantly connected with his philosophy on hospice care and the importance of spiritual care.”

Singleton’s innovative role as the director of faith community outreach involves visits to local leaders and pastors in the faith community, educating communities on the services of spiritual care, building trust with community faith leaders and offering education to Amorem chaplains to ensure they provide the most reliable care to patients and families.

“I am humbled to be regarded as a leader who holds the spiritual acumen necessary to develop chaplains in the acute practice of end-of-life care,” says Singleton.

Amorem’s spiritual care team provides quality care, compassion and support to patients, families and faith communities in each of their 12 service areas through promoting education, listening to those around them and providing genuine care.

“No one cares how much you know until they know how much you care,” Singleton said.

Singleton is available via email at csingleton@amoremsupport.org. For more information about Amorem’s services, visit amoremsupport.org.