Ministries partner for annual homeless census

Local organizations who serve the homeless population in Burke County will team up for a special project.
Burke United Christian Ministries, in collaboration with the Meeting Place Mission and the House of Refuge, will host the annual Point-in-Time Count from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Burke Mission Station at 305B W. Union St. in Morganton, according to Alice Horton, executive director of BUCM.
“The annual Point in Time (Count) is a census of people experiencing homelessness that is mandated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development,” Horton said. “Each year during the last 10 days of January, HUD requires counties across the nation to collect data and count how many people are homeless.”
The information compiled determines how much funding organizations receive from the federal government to help alleviate homelessness, according to a previous News Herald article.
Homeless people are asked to stop by BUCM during the event to participate in the count.
“We will be having a special breakfast and a hamburger lunch in the soup kitchen,” Horton said. “We will be offering special door prizes to our homeless neighbors.”
She said representatives from the Burke County Health Department, ALFA (Aids Leadership Foothills Area Alliance) and possibly Legal Aid will by onsite to offer special services to participants.
“Grace Episcopal Church graciously agreed to be our volunteer team for this event,” Horton said.
Charlotte Eidson, executive director of the Meeting Place Mission, shared what it’s like to help with the Point in Time Count.
"What moves me each year is the number of volunteers, community organizations and county officials that offer their heartfelt engagement with folks in the quest to get a complete count -- such dedication," Eidson said.
Horton encouraged local individuals who are homeless to participate in the event.
“The community genuinely cares about you and your well-being,” Horton said. “The more people know about your situation, the more they are able to help.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.