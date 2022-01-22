Ministries partner for annual homeless census

Local organizations who serve the homeless population in Burke County will team up for a special project.

Burke United Christian Ministries, in collaboration with the Meeting Place Mission and the House of Refuge, will host the annual Point-in-Time Count from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Burke Mission Station at 305B W. Union St. in Morganton, according to Alice Horton, executive director of BUCM.

“The annual Point in Time (Count) is a census of people experiencing homelessness that is mandated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development,” Horton said. “Each year during the last 10 days of January, HUD requires counties across the nation to collect data and count how many people are homeless.”

The information compiled determines how much funding organizations receive from the federal government to help alleviate homelessness, according to a previous News Herald article.

Homeless people are asked to stop by BUCM during the event to participate in the count.

“We will be having a special breakfast and a hamburger lunch in the soup kitchen,” Horton said. “We will be offering special door prizes to our homeless neighbors.”