Ministry adapts during pandemic, plans annual unity rally

Jaime Torres is a man who believes he has been pardoned by God twice.
“He pardoned me from going to hell – separation from him for eternity,” Torres said. “And then he pardoned me from a life sentence I was serving in prison.”
As a result, Torres has dedicated his life to preaching and teaching the gospel message. In 2012, after moving to Morganton, Torres met Larry Cline, pastor of a local Baptist church, and his wife, Meredith, who helped him get his ministry started.
“Jaime Torres Ministries was born in their kitchen,” Torres said. “We had our first meetings eight years ago.”
Later that year, Torres began his signature “Real Faith, Real Talk” community outreach Bible study.
“We started that in an apartment on Bost Road,” Torres recalled. “Soon, it outgrew that little apartment and the Catawba River Baptist Association allowed us to use their building.”
Real Faith, Real Talk met in the Associational building until early this year, when COVID-19 forced them to shut down temporarily. In recent months, Torres has restarted these meetings every Friday evening at Open Door Baptist Church in Longview.
He said it has been amazing how the group has grown and changed over the years, welcoming people from all different ages, races and socio-economic statuses. Torres’ belief in the gospel’s power to impact all kinds of people from any background has made building a diverse ministry a priority for him from the beginning.
“I love that phrase in the Bible ‘Whosoever,’” Torres explained. “We all bring something important to the table. It’s a beautiful thing when you have all kinds of different folks come together in the Lord Jesus.”
While Torres has been able to restart his small group Bible study despite the pandemic, he has had to adapt several other aspects of the ministry in response to it. Before the pandemic, he regularly preached to inmates in 13 different prisons. Torres remains committed to prison ministry, but has had to find new ways to engage the inmates in these facilities, since he is no longer able to visit in person.
“I haven’t been able to go because of the virus,” Torres said. “Instead, I’ve been making DVDs of my sermons and sending them to the prisons.”
He said a planned tour to promote his book, “You Can’t Kill the Miracle,” has been put on indefinite hold as a result of the virus, and most of his speaking engagements have been canceled.
Still, according to board president Victor Salvat, the virus will not be able to shut down the most essential facets of the ministry. Salvat has been with Jaime Torres Ministries since its beginning eight years ago and believes the most potent aspect of the ministry is Torres’ authentic personal commitment to his faith.
“The ministry has literally been life-changing for me,” Salvat said. “It has been so impactful to me watching him live out what he teaches. He is one of the most authentic people I know at living out the gospel.”
Members of Jaime Torres Ministries plan to publicly live out their commitment to unity in diversity by holding the group’s fifth annual “Unity Rally” from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25 on the courthouse square in Morganton. The rally will feature speakers and musicians from many different churches across racial and denominational lines. In addition to faith leaders, the rally also will include participants from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the Morganton Department of Public Safety and local coaches and teachers. The rally will end with an evening prayer vigil for both fallen officers and those who have lost their lives unjustly as a result of police brutality. According to Torres, the goal of the rally is to get all different kinds of people to come together, dialogue and pray for unity in Morganton and Burke County.
“I feel like we really have the potential to make an impact this year,” Salvat said. “Unity is something that is so needed right now, and I’m really looking forward to seeing a bunch of people come out so we can really start some dialogue and healing.”
For more information on Jaime Torres Ministries visit https://www.jaimetorresministries.com/.
