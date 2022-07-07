Ministry adds new position to address housing crunch

Burke United Christian Ministries has brought in an expert in housing and property management to address the counties growing affordable housing crisis in Burke County.

Tonya Freeman, a native of Lincoln County, became BUCM's Housing Director in late May and has already begun seeing results. In her first 30 days in the position, she has already engaged with 26 individuals to immediately improve their housing stability by connecting them with available resources, completed 11 housing intake assessments and seen three people successfully housed.

“That’s in 30 days with no community outreach,” she said. “On-boarding a housing program here at BUCM is going to have a huge impact in our community.”

According to Freeman, her work with BUCM will have two major components.

“One of the main things I’m focusing on first is getting us well-connected to the homeless response system,” she said. “We want them to be connected to the system so they can have access to housing resources that are already available.”

Secondly, Freeman said she is developing a landlord engagement program to help landlords mitigate some of the risk of housing previously unsheltered individuals. The key to the program will be her continued work with BUCM housing program participants after they are housed.

“(Owning rental property) is not philanthropy and we’re not expecting that,” she said. “But when they take a chance and prioritize our program participants, we’re going to be the person they call if they have a problem.”

According to Freeman, obtaining affordable housing has become one of the biggest challenges, not just to people who have typically fallen into homelessness in the past, but also to working families struggling to make ends meet.

“Homelessness has changed,” she said. “The folks that are entering our homeless system right now are folks who have been historically long-term housed, gainfully employed with income – sometimes two incomes in a household – and they cannot afford housing stability in today’s market.”

She said simply getting a job and buying or renting a home is not an option for many people the way it was a few decades ago.

“Housing today is nothing like it was 30 years ago,” she said. “The entire landscape is totally different. People can’t just go and be responsible and have a reputable job and afford housing independently anymore.”

Freeman pointed to a recent housing needs assessment detailing just how unattainable housing stability has become for many working families in Burke County.

According to the Bowen National Research study, someone would need to make $22 an hour to afford “a modest two-bedroom apartment” in Burke County. Freeman said this is not realistic for many Burke residents. Additionally, the study showed nearly 70% of Western North Carolina's available housing is priced over $300,000, but estimates less than 25% of Western North Carolina families are able to afford a house at this price.

According to Freeman, this means many Burke County jobs do not pay enough to support housing stability.

“Our local labor force – our service workers, restaurants, retail workers – even teachers and police officers can’t earn enough to independently live,” she said. “That’s the situation we’re in with housing.”

Freeman comes to Burke with a background in real estate, property management, corporate consulting and nonprofit case management and advocacy.

“I began my career in real estate,” she said. “I was a Century 21 girl; I wore the gold coat and everything.”

After the 2008 recession, Freeman did some property management, corporate consulting and became a HUD certified housing counselor before landing at a nonprofit in Iredell County allowing her to bring all of her varied experiences together to run a home buyer and housing counseling program.

For the last six years, Freeman has worked for Family Guidance Center, a Catawba County nonprofit. There she worked with with low-income, homeless and housing secure individuals to help them obtain and keep long-term housing.

“Everything was going well but then the agency I was working for had to pull back and go back to their core mission which was victim services,” she said. “It was the perfect time for me to separate and find another agency to do what I had been doing.”

Additionally, Freeman said her marriage to a lifelong Burke County resident contributed to her desire to work in the county.

“I moved to Burke County two years ago,” she said. “With me living here and then with COVID and working in Catawba County, I felt like a stranger … (working at BUCM) was the perfect collision.”

The hiring of Freeman is just one piece of a new direction BUCM is charting forward for 2022 and 2023.

BUCM Director Alice Horton said the ministry has always done a good job providing immediate relief to people in needs. However, she believes BUCM needs to develop long-term solutions to address chronic food and housing insecurity.

“I’m very thankful for Alice and the Board of Directors here who had the vision that they needed to elevate their services and focus on the population they serve and focus in on their biggest challenge, which is housing,” she said.

Horton said she is excited to welcome Freeman to the team, highlighting her expertise and saying she will be a valuable asset not just to BUCM, but to the community as a whole.