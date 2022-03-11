Ministry brings back Saturday meals

Burke United Christian Ministries has taken a big step toward returning to pre-pandemic normality, thanks to a group of local churches.
It has been two years since BUCM, which provides assistance to people in need, made the decision to postpone serving weekend meals to clients due to COVID-19, according to a press release from the ministry.
Recently, however, some local churches decided to band together to provide the funds and volunteers needed to restart Saturday brunch meals at the organization’s soup kitchen.
“We are so proud of the collaborative spirit that is fostered through helping others at BUCM,” said Alice Horton, BUCM’s executive director. “What a blessing to have churches reaching out to us willing to help restart our Saturday meals.”
Grace Episcopal, Calvary Lutheran, First United Methodist, First Presbyterian and Summit Community churches all have taken on one Saturday each month in order to make brunch at BUCM possible, according to Caroline Holbert, development coordinator for BUCM.
“This is not to mention all the countless groups and churches that make lunch happen each day during the week,” Holbert said.
She said BUCM would like to extend a special thank you to Calvary Lutheran for financially supporting the brunch meal for the rest of the year, and to Summit Church and The Community Foundation of Burke County for providing additional funds for food.
“Not to forget, (we thank) all of our supporting churches that continue to support BUCM financially, with their time, donations and resources,” Holbert said.
She said the Saturday brunch meal, which is served from 9:30-11:30 a.m., offers mostly breakfast-type items, such as biscuits, bacon and fruit. The soup kitchen has returned to serving meals inside in the dining room, but still has some COVID-19 safety protocols in place, such as social distancing for clients, (four people per table), gloves for volunteers and a plastic barrier over the serving area.
Holbert elaborated on how big of an impact this effort will have on those who need it.
“Brunch at BUCM will provide our neighbors with 52 more hot meals a year,” she said. “That is an extra 52 days of encouraging social interaction, an extra 52 days of being out of the elements while eating, which means an extra 52 days to make a difference!”
The ministry served more than 40,000 meals in 2021 with help from the community, and hopes as the pandemic declines, that Sunday meals may make a return someday as well.
“Obstacles for restating Sunday meals include a need for more volunteers, concern for what a seven-day work week looks like for our staff, and many, if not all, of our church partners have other obligations on Sundays, which makes volunteering on Sundays more difficult for them,” Holbert said.
She encouraged people to consider becoming involved in BUCM to make a difference in people’s lives.
“As people, churches, and organizations become more comfortable with group volunteering, we look forward to offering more pre-COVID-19 services back to our neighbors,” Holbert said. “These services will need volunteers and financial support from our community. If you, your church or organization is interested in supporting BUCM through this transition, feel free to visit our website at bucm.net to learn more, or find out about ways to donate your time, talent and financial resources.”
She noted that the need for help is great.
“Burke County has 13,000 food-insecure people,” Holbert said. “By helping in this manner, you are able to serve your neighbor.”
If you or someone you know is in need of a hot meal, meals are served at BUCM from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.