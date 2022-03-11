Ministry brings back Saturday meals

“Not to forget, (we thank) all of our supporting churches that continue to support BUCM financially, with their time, donations and resources,” Holbert said.

She said the Saturday brunch meal, which is served from 9:30-11:30 a.m., offers mostly breakfast-type items, such as biscuits, bacon and fruit. The soup kitchen has returned to serving meals inside in the dining room, but still has some COVID-19 safety protocols in place, such as social distancing for clients, (four people per table), gloves for volunteers and a plastic barrier over the serving area.

Holbert elaborated on how big of an impact this effort will have on those who need it.

“Brunch at BUCM will provide our neighbors with 52 more hot meals a year,” she said. “That is an extra 52 days of encouraging social interaction, an extra 52 days of being out of the elements while eating, which means an extra 52 days to make a difference!”

The ministry served more than 40,000 meals in 2021 with help from the community, and hopes as the pandemic declines, that Sunday meals may make a return someday as well.