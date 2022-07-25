Ministry broadens perspective, offers expanded programs

A Burke County nonprofit agency is reimagining the way it meets the needs of local people dealing with food and housing insecurity.

Initially started in the basement of First United Methodist Church, Burke United Christian Ministries has served Morganton and Burke County since 1975. Over the past 47 years, the ministry has grown into a collaborative effort between Burke County churches across denominational lines with 14 full-time employees and dozens of volunteers logging hundreds of volunteer hours every year.

According to Executive Director Alice Horton, while the ministry has been tremendously effective meeting urgent and essential needs over the years, the ministry embarked on a strategic planning process in 2021 to begin charting a new course forward. Horton said this new direction will be a more holistic approach, meeting the immediate needs of clients while also giving them the support and resources they need to move toward housing, food and economic stability.

“Often times we can meet a small need that an individual has but that does not solve their overall problem,” said Horton. “We are actively desiring, as a ministry, to look for root causes in hopes of affecting change.”

To accomplish this, the ministry has put in place three new strategies to govern its work — focusing on exemplary client service, expanding agency capacity and cultivating a safe and positive culture.

According to Horton, the first change clients will notice when they arrive at BUCM is the new lobby.

“With the help of Kellex, we are able redesign our lobby in such a way that clients will be able to access a few services without requesting a thing,” Horton said.

Horton pointed to long lines that have often slowed the ministry down from offering certain services in the past. She said being able to move “around the glass” will help staff and volunteers meet certain needs more efficiently.

“(We) want to begin creating a new access point that will happen the moment you enter our lobby,” she said. “People won’t have to go to the window for quick access needs like a shower; they could work with a volunteer or staff that will be placed in the lobby who can help them from there.”

She said clients will also begin noticing a lot more “one-stop shopping” at BUCM.

“BUCM is working hard on collaborations with other agencies so clients can get many needs met in one location,” Horton said.

Some of the agencies BUCM is already developing partnerships with include the Burke County Health Department, ALFA-The Farm, Western Piedmont Community College and A Caring Alternative.

Horton also said the agency is working to connect with and make clients aware of government programs, grants and other services for which they may be eligible.

“Beyond the obvious physical site changes, homeless clients will have access to lockers, a laundry center, haircuts, showers, case management, housing assistance and a computer center just to name a few,” she said. “We are having to upgrade our database and enter data into more than one to keep up with requirements. We are writing grants and requesting donor support for our efforts, we are working with local agencies to meet needs so that we don’t duplicate service.”

She said plans also include a new homelessness initiative which will include intensive case management, new services and assistance to help people access programs already in place to help them move toward housing security.

According to Horton, none of the new initiatives at BUCM will replace the ministry’s existing mission to offer support and meet essential needs. She said this would continue to be a critical backbone of the ministry.

“We provided close to 900,000 pounds of food to our community last year in our food pantry and served 34,000 hot meals to the public through our Soup Kitchen,” she said. “This would not have happened without the support of our community, especially our local churches. We will continue to provide these services with an elevated perspective.”

For Horton, this elevated perspective focuses on healthy foods and addressing chronic food insecurity.

“BUCM also overhauled our Food Ministries by hiring a Food Ministry Manager who had worked professionally as a chef,” she said. “This has changed our dining experience. Healthy food options are provided which we hope will have a long-term effect on our Burke County food insecure people and their social determinants of health.”

In May, the agency also hired a new housing director to help housing-insecure individuals navigate long-term solutions to help them obtain and keep housing.

For more information on Burke United Christian Ministries, to donate or volunteer call 828-433-8075 or visit www.bucm.net.