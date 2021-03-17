Ministry changes format, meets increased demand during pandemic

“The clients have been understanding and patient with our altered procedures,” Schmickle said. “They have been willing to abide by the safety protocols. Clients consistently express appreciation for the food they receive and to the volunteers for the work they do.”

The pantry has seen a significant increase in demand for food during the pandemic.

“COVID-19’s economic impact has made it even harder for families with financial need and food insecurity,” Schmickle said. “We more than doubled the amount of food distributed in 2020 over 2019. Families may come to the Glen Alpine Food Pantry up to once each week. Before COVID, we typically served 70-75 families each week. Since COVID, 90-100 (or more) is typical. Our monthly average number of different families served increased from 128 to 136.

“Record high attendance was 143 one week in December.”

Food shortages that took place in the early days of the pandemic affected the ministry.

“It was about six weeks after the full lockdown before we were able to send our shoppers back to local stores to make purchases, especially fresh/perishable items (milk, eggs, butter, vegetables),” Schmickle said. “Like everyone else, our shoppers occasionally still encounter empty shelves or purchase limits on some items.