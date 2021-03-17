Ministry changes format, meets increased demand during pandemic

GLEN ALPINE — The Glen Alpine Food Pantry did not let a global pandemic stand in the way of providing food for people in need.
The pantry opened in 2017 at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church as a joint venture between several local churches, according to a previous News Herald article. The article said church members and others in the community had noticed that there was no food pantry serving clients in the far western part of Burke County that people in the area could walk to.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers stocked the pantry’s shelves with food donations from the community and from Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, and let people who needed food come in and pick out what they needed. That had to change after statewide restrictions and social distancing protocols were put in place.
“We changed to using a car line and providing pre-packed boxes of food to clients instead of clients coming inside the building to choose items in a grocery store type setting,” said Linda Schmickle, director of the pantry. “Our pool of active volunteers decreased, because the changed procedures were physically more demanding, and some needed to shelter at home. Social hosting (providing coffee and snacks) by partner churches for clients waiting their turn to shop was suspended.”
Their clients seem to have adjusted to the new format well.
“The clients have been understanding and patient with our altered procedures,” Schmickle said. “They have been willing to abide by the safety protocols. Clients consistently express appreciation for the food they receive and to the volunteers for the work they do.”
The pantry has seen a significant increase in demand for food during the pandemic.
“COVID-19’s economic impact has made it even harder for families with financial need and food insecurity,” Schmickle said. “We more than doubled the amount of food distributed in 2020 over 2019. Families may come to the Glen Alpine Food Pantry up to once each week. Before COVID, we typically served 70-75 families each week. Since COVID, 90-100 (or more) is typical. Our monthly average number of different families served increased from 128 to 136.
“Record high attendance was 143 one week in December.”
Food shortages that took place in the early days of the pandemic affected the ministry.
“It was about six weeks after the full lockdown before we were able to send our shoppers back to local stores to make purchases, especially fresh/perishable items (milk, eggs, butter, vegetables),” Schmickle said. “Like everyone else, our shoppers occasionally still encounter empty shelves or purchase limits on some items.
“Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina’s Hickory warehouse has been a great partner. We increased Second Harvest shopping visits to weekly instead of twice a month. This supplies around half of what we distribute. Most of this is food; however, it sometimes includes items such as household/cleaning supplies and paper products, (such as) toilet paper. The amount of frozen meat we are able to get from Second Harvest has increased as well.”
Baptists on Mission, Burkemont Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Icard have partnered with the pantry to provide clients with fresh produce and meat through a USDA program.
“Baptists on Mission coordinated distribution of the USDA Farmers to Families food boxes locally through Burkemont Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Icard,” Schmickle said. “Since June, we have been able to receive 20 weekly food/produce boxes with only periodic short breaks.”
Each 30-pound box contains milk, other dairy products, meat, fresh fruits and vegetables.
“This all got started because people in our community who know about our food pantry pass on information,” Schmickle said. “The church secretary from Morganton’s Zion Baptist Church became aware of the Baptists on Mission program and forwarded the information to one of our board members. We requested the opportunity to participate. Once we were approved for the initial distribution in June, we have been able to continue through multiple rounds of 4-6 weeks each.”
Others in the community have made special efforts to help the pantry.
“Interestingly, the amount of financial donations we have received during the pandemic period has increased,” Schmickle said. “Several individuals donated some of their stimulus money to our food pantry. Local Girl Scout Troop No. 2023 has done food drives and helps us distribute food at the car line. New Dimensions Charter School did two huge food drives in the fall.
Dollar General, Flowers Bakery, Walmart Neighborhood Market and God’s Helping Hand Ministries donate food. Our seven partner churches continue to provide financial assistance, non-perishable foods and volunteer helpers.”
The seven churches that support the ministry are Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church of Glen Alpine, Praise Assembly Glen Alpine, Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church, Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal at Lake James and Crosslink-Carbon City.
The pantry also received a $2,565 grant from the Resourceful Communities NC 2020 Pandemic Reimbursement Fund, administered through Livingstone College.
Schmickle outlined several ways people can support the Glen Alpine Food Pantry. They can donate non-perishable food items by bringing them to the ministry in the half-hour before distribution sessions, which take place Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. Monetary donations may be sent to: Glen Alpine Food Pantry, PO Box 7, Glen Alpine, NC 28628. Those interested in volunteering at the pantry can call Schmickle at 563-920-5000.
She requested prayers for the pantry as well.
“Our ministry is faith-based, and your support encourages us,” Schmickle said.
She shared her hopes for the ministry moving forward out of the pandemic.
“While there will always be families who need our help, we hope to see less need and more resources,” Schmickle said. “We expect to continue to serve the hungry of Glen Alpine and western Burke County through the collaborative efforts of our supportive community.”
To learn more about the Glen Alpine Food Pantry, visit its Facebook page.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.