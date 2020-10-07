Ministry creates outdoor education center

“We started a campaign to raise $8,500 by asking 8,500 people to give a dollar,” Moses explained. “I walked around with a basket at our food distributions, and the response was so heartwarming. Some gave a dollar, some gave $5 and some gave $20.”

The Outreach Center raised $500 on the first day. She said it’s especially meaningful to her to know that so many of the center’s clients had a part in turning her vision into reality.

Mary’s Place is only part of the ministry’s creative solution to the challenges posed by COVID-19. In addition to the outdoor space, they have access to a 3,000-square-foot indoor space for days when they can’t be outside.

“It is big enough to allow us to work safely with our children when we can’t be outside,” Moses said. “No one knows what the fall and winter will bring, but we are looking at all of our spaces differently and finding ways to work with as many children as we can safely.”

She said being able to adapt to changing circumstances has been the biggest key that has allowed the program to thrive in recent months. She is committed to continuing to adapt and innovate to find ways to provide for children and families in the community.