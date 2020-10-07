Ministry creates outdoor education center

The Outreach Center has made a special effort to create a safe space for students in its WOW (Wishes, Opportunities and Wonder) program.
The ministry opened a new outdoor education center on Thursday, Sept. 17, at its property at 510 E. Fleming Dr. in Morganton. The center is called “Mary’s Place,” in memory of longtime Outreach Center volunteer and educator Mary Hewat, and is designed to be a safer outdoor space where the center can continue its WOW program for low-income children and families. Children in the program, ages 5 to 18, are provided with nutrition classes, exercise programs, tutoring and education in art, music and culture, according to a previous News Herald article.
Mary’s Place is a 1,000-square-foot covered, open air space that can accommodate 20 children, 6-feet apart. The center plans to install removable walls and electricity so the space can be heated in the winter. Mary’s Place also is a wifi hotspot, so children can receive help with virtual learning if they need it.
Bianca Moses, director of community relations for The Outreach Center, shared how COVID-19 posed new challenges for the fledgling WOW program. As programs transitioned from in-person to virtual, students slowly began to drop out.
“Prior to COVID, we had 17 students in the WOW program and approximately 20 students in our music programs,” Moses said. “Guitar was taught virtually, but many children dropped off.”
Throughout the summer, Moses worked to keep the program going with outdoor activities, such as taking nature walks and planting a community garden. It soon became apparent that they would need to find a creative solution to keep the program going. That’s when Moses had a vision for a safer outdoor space to house the program.
“All of this together gave me an aha moment,” Moses said. “We needed an outdoor space where we could continue to work with children.”
She said there are now approximately 60 children enrolled in the WOW program. In addition to booming enrollment numbers, the program has added several new teachers.
“We have added three amazing music teachers,” Moses said. “We’ve also brought in a theater teacher and added a unique art program. We’ve tripled the number of children we are able to provide music, art and theater lessons for.”
At first, it seemed as if the cost of the building would be a significant obstacle for a ministry struggling to meet the community’s growing needs during the pandemic. Things began falling into place as soon as they received the first bid on construction. Moses said they applied for a grant through Continental Tevis. After being awarded the money, Chick-fil-A made a generous donation to help make up the difference. The center also launched a campaign called “Your Dollars Will Make Change” aimed at giving everyone an opportunity to contribute.
“We started a campaign to raise $8,500 by asking 8,500 people to give a dollar,” Moses explained. “I walked around with a basket at our food distributions, and the response was so heartwarming. Some gave a dollar, some gave $5 and some gave $20.”
The Outreach Center raised $500 on the first day. She said it’s especially meaningful to her to know that so many of the center’s clients had a part in turning her vision into reality.
Mary’s Place is only part of the ministry’s creative solution to the challenges posed by COVID-19. In addition to the outdoor space, they have access to a 3,000-square-foot indoor space for days when they can’t be outside.
“It is big enough to allow us to work safely with our children when we can’t be outside,” Moses said. “No one knows what the fall and winter will bring, but we are looking at all of our spaces differently and finding ways to work with as many children as we can safely.”
She said being able to adapt to changing circumstances has been the biggest key that has allowed the program to thrive in recent months. She is committed to continuing to adapt and innovate to find ways to provide for children and families in the community.
“To keep our program moving forward, we’ve had to really think outside the box,” Moses said. “This is an unprecedented time, so we have to problem-solve and keep accessing children. This has actually become an extremely positive time for us to grow our program! It’s our COVID silver lining.”
To learn more about The Outreach Center, the W.O.W program or Mary’s Place, as well as how you can contribute, call The Outreach Center at 828-439-8300 or visit www.theoutreachcenter.org.
