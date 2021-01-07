Ministry helps people get back on their feet

As 2020 came to a close, Open Hearts Bakery, a ministry of St. Matthews United Methodist Church in Morganton, had several success stories to celebrate.
One of the biggest successes the ministry has seen over the past year is its employment program. Open Hearts Bakery employed seven part-time workers facing either economic hardship, unemployment or underemployment, said Madelyn Russ, the bakery’s coordinator.
Russ said the program’s goal is to provide employees with an opportunity to earn money and develop job skills to help them in the future. To help employees get back on their feet, Open Hearts offers a matching savings program.
“They can put money into this savings program throughout the year,” Russ explained. “At the end of the year, whatever they have saved, we will match, up to $500.”
Russ explained that volunteer labor is still an integral part of the ministry, but the part-time employment program allows the bakery to take a more holistic approach to help those struggling financially. Russ compared it to the difference between treating symptoms versus treating the disease.
“We’re not trying to make bakers out of them, necessarily,” Russ explained. “What we’re trying to do is help them get back into the routine of being on time, doing what you’re asked to do, work hard while you’re there, sign in and out correctly, so when they leave us, hopefully, they’re ready for other employment.”
Employee example
Russ said one employee in particular embodied the goals of the employment program. Theresa Thomas is a member of St. Matthews and began volunteering at the bakery before being hired early last year.
In 2015, Thomas, a domestic abuse survivor, was living in a women’s shelter and trying to recover from severe domestic violence and a debilitating chronic illness. Thomas had previously worked as a nurse for 19 years before her illness forced her to go on disability.
“Working in a hospital with an autoimmune disease is not a good thing,” Thomas said. “I just kept getting sick.”
In addition to unemployment and chronic illness, Thomas also had to cope with hearing loss from the domestic violence she suffered.
“I’m totally deaf in one ear, and I have about 40% in my right ear,” she explained. “I read lips, and now I’m learning sign language over Zoom on the computer.”
Thomas first got involved with St. Matthews through its Smiles program, which delivers food from Burke United Christian Ministries to homebound people.
“I got sick and couldn’t go up to the mission to eat anymore, so Mr. (David) Burleson referred me to them,” Thomas said. “I met Patti Barrier, and she invited me to church.”
She began attending Saint Matthews and, the following year, the church sponsored her to enroll in the New Opportunity Women’s program in Banner Elk.
“It’s for women that are 55 and over that want to start over and do better,” Thomas explained. “You stay up there for a month, and they teach you about going back to work, and you have counseling.”
Turning point
In 2020, Thomas put everything she had learned into practice as a baker for Open Hearts.
“It’s a wonderful place to work at,” she said. “I started out as a volunteer, but last year Madelyn asked me to be a baker. I also work the farmers market uptown on Wednesdays.”
Throughout the year, Thomas took advantage of the savings program, putting away the full $500. In December, she bought a car with the money, a car she now uses to serve as a driver for the Smiles program, delivering meals to homebound people just as she was only a few years ago.
Russ said Open Hearts plans to continue and expand the employment program next year. She said she hopes to focus on more job skills training to help their employees find steady work when they are ready to move on from the bakery.
“What we’d like for people to do is to work for us for a year or two and then move on to other employment,” Russ explained. “That has always been our goal.”
To support Open Hearts Bakery by purchasing baked goods or to serve as a volunteer, visit www.stmatthewsmorganton.org or call St. Matthews at 828-437-5420.