Ministry helps people get back on their feet

She began attending Saint Matthews and, the following year, the church sponsored her to enroll in the New Opportunity Women’s program in Banner Elk.

“It’s for women that are 55 and over that want to start over and do better,” Thomas explained. “You stay up there for a month, and they teach you about going back to work, and you have counseling.”

Turning point

In 2020, Thomas put everything she had learned into practice as a baker for Open Hearts.

“It’s a wonderful place to work at,” she said. “I started out as a volunteer, but last year Madelyn asked me to be a baker. I also work the farmers market uptown on Wednesdays.”

Throughout the year, Thomas took advantage of the savings program, putting away the full $500. In December, she bought a car with the money, a car she now uses to serve as a driver for the Smiles program, delivering meals to homebound people just as she was only a few years ago.

Russ said Open Hearts plans to continue and expand the employment program next year. She said she hopes to focus on more job skills training to help their employees find steady work when they are ready to move on from the bakery.