Ministry holds annual unity rally

Jaime Torres Ministries invites local residents to stop by the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse Thursday to celebrate a time of unity, harmony and sharing.

The ministry will hold its Sixth annual Unity Rally from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the amphitheater on the courthouse square.

Local evangelist Jaime Torres created the event in 2016 to promote reconciliation and understanding between law enforcement officials and people of color after several high profile instances of police brutality carried out on minority individuals made national news.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) is all about unity,” Torres said. “A house divided will never stand, so we aim to bring people together with our law enforcement. See, we can’t function in a positive way without unity and harmony. This is the perfect opportunity for the residents of Burke County to come out and start a positive dialogue with law enforcement, local church leaders, business owners, whosoever. We gonna do our little part to break the foolish narratives that you see on TV concerning the police and the people. Love is the strongest weapon for change, so with God’s grace, we hope to set an atmosphere of love all day.”

Victor Salvat, president of Jaime Torres Ministries, said people are invited to drop in any time to the event and receive prayer, talk to local faith leaders and law enforcement officials and share their testimonies publicly.

“We’ll let people share their concerns, thoughts and worries,” Salvat said. “As long as you do it in a respectful manner, you have a voice. It’s an opportunity for people to share their hearts in a way where we can start some positive dialogue, instead of people just venting on social media. We can see each other, shake hands, share thoughts and get to the bottom of what’s really going on.”

Various speakers will present messages throughout the day, including Torres and the Rev. Dr. George Logan, pastor of New Day Christian Church of Morganton. The rally will end with its traditional candlelight prayer vigil, led by Torres, sometime between 7-8 p.m.

Salvat said he is pleased with how the event has been received over the years.

“I think people look forward to coming out and seeing the sheriff, the chief of police and some of the local officers,” Salvat said. “It’s a day where we let people come through and have open dialogue and break the narrative that the community and the police officers are at odds.”

He shared his hopes for the impact the event will have in the community moving forward as they faithfully promote unity each year.

“I hope people get used to us being here once a year, and if not at any other time, use that opportunity to start some dialogue,” Salvat said. “It’s a great opportunity to be able to go and shake hands with leaders of the faith communities and come face to face with local law enforcement and ask them questions, get to know them and build relationships. I think relationships are very important.”

Torres encouraged people to come to the event with open hearts and a willingness to understand.

“My support for the people of this community and the police is well known,” Torres said. “I will never co-sign defunding the police when I see the love so many police officers have for the streets they protect all over this country as I travel. So come join us and let me hug your neck and share the love.”