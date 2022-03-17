Ministry Introduces new homes to community

Russ also recognized the many individuals throughout the community who donated time and money to the project.

According to Russ, these three houses represent only the first phase of Open Heart’s Place’s impact in the community.

“This is phase one and we do want to repeat this,” she said. “Our next step would be to find some more land, either in the city or in the county, as long as it’s somewhere in Burke County.”

After the brief ceremony, participants walked through the new houses. According to Russ, there are still a few minor cosmetic touches that need to be made, but the families should be settled in their new home before the end of the month.

At Open Hearts Place families pay rent based on their income, with no family being required to pay more than 30% of the income. Participating families have already been assigned a caseworker who will help them develop and accomplish goals that will help them move closer to home ownership. After their time at Open Hearts Place, families will receive 25% of the rent they had paid during their stay to put towards a down payment on a new home.

Russ said more details about the ministry’s future plans for growth and expansion will be made available soon. For more information about Open Hearts Place, email madelynruss@gmail.com or call 828-430-0417

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com