Ministry Introduces new homes to community

A local ministry unveiled three new houses to the community on Saturday, March 12.
Open Hearts Place will use these newly constructed homes as part of a three-year program that will help low-income families take the first steps on the path to home ownership. According to Madelyn Russ, the ministry’s Executive Director approximately 75 people gathered in the fellowship hall of Saint Matthews United Methodist Church for a brief ceremony and a walk-through tour of the houses which are located down the street from the church. Russ said she was thrilled with the turnout
“I was very pleased with the number that showed up,” she said. “We had a really good representation of people from the community.”
During the 15-minute ceremony Russ introduced the families who would be staying at Open Hearts Place and thanked the sponsors whose donations have made the ministry possible. Russ told The News Herald that Rick Oxford, Unifour Consortium Director at Western Piedmont Council of Governments provided major funding that was instrumental in getting Open Hearts Place up and running. She said the ministry also received significant donations from:
- The Community Foundation of Burke County
- The Rostan Family Foundation
- The Huffman Cornwell Foundation
- Grace Episcopal Church Foundation
- St. Matthews United Methodist Church
- The Mull Foundation at First United Methodist Church
- Salem United Methodist Church
Russ also recognized the many individuals throughout the community who donated time and money to the project.
According to Russ, these three houses represent only the first phase of Open Heart’s Place’s impact in the community.
“This is phase one and we do want to repeat this,” she said. “Our next step would be to find some more land, either in the city or in the county, as long as it’s somewhere in Burke County.”
After the brief ceremony, participants walked through the new houses. According to Russ, there are still a few minor cosmetic touches that need to be made, but the families should be settled in their new home before the end of the month.
At Open Hearts Place families pay rent based on their income, with no family being required to pay more than 30% of the income. Participating families have already been assigned a caseworker who will help them develop and accomplish goals that will help them move closer to home ownership. After their time at Open Hearts Place, families will receive 25% of the rent they had paid during their stay to put towards a down payment on a new home.
Russ said more details about the ministry’s future plans for growth and expansion will be made available soon. For more information about Open Hearts Place, email madelynruss@gmail.com or call 828-430-0417
