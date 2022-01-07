Ministry looking to refill volunteer ranks

NEWTON — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc. has served people in need in eastern Catawba County for more than 50 years. The organization has seen many changes through that time, but one thing that never changes is the dedication and hard work of volunteers. The numbers of those who were able to continue to do so during the coronavirus pandemic, however, did change drastically.

As people were advised to stay home, many of ECCCM’s volunteers felt that they had no choice but to stop coming. The large volunteer roster at ECCCM fell to just a handful. Some of these volunteers had been with the ministry for years, and expressed how terrible they felt because they could no longer help.

Despite this, ECCCM continued to soldier on through the pandemic, establishing mask mandates, rearranging the facility to allow for social distancing and regularly sanitizing everything. The ministry’s small staff worked harder than ever to keep it afloat during these challenging times, never diminishing the quality of service throughout. To keep up with need, ECCCM partnered with Adult Life and other local organizations to borrow their staff members who needed to obtain work hours, since their facilities had been required to shut down.