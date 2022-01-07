Ministry looking to refill volunteer ranks

NEWTON — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc. has served people in need in eastern Catawba County for more than 50 years. The organization has seen many changes through that time, but one thing that never changes is the dedication and hard work of volunteers. The numbers of those who were able to continue to do so during the coronavirus pandemic, however, did change drastically.
As people were advised to stay home, many of ECCCM’s volunteers felt that they had no choice but to stop coming. The large volunteer roster at ECCCM fell to just a handful. Some of these volunteers had been with the ministry for years, and expressed how terrible they felt because they could no longer help.
Despite this, ECCCM continued to soldier on through the pandemic, establishing mask mandates, rearranging the facility to allow for social distancing and regularly sanitizing everything. The ministry’s small staff worked harder than ever to keep it afloat during these challenging times, never diminishing the quality of service throughout. To keep up with need, ECCCM partnered with Adult Life and other local organizations to borrow their staff members who needed to obtain work hours, since their facilities had been required to shut down.
Eventually, as vaccines became available and people started learning to live in a COVID-19 world, more people started coming back to volunteer. Unfortunately, the numbers were still nowhere near pre-COVID levels. Gratefully, a few new volunteers were added, but still there are many volunteer holes left to fill.
A number of client door workers could not come back. These volunteers deal directly with clients, filling their food orders and taking the food out to them.
“It’s a position that takes a little time to learn, but in the end can be very rewarding,” said Kelli Kaylor, a communications specialist for ECCCM. “Many door workers come back into the pantry with stories of how blessed the clients felt while receiving their food, and how touched they themselves felt to witness this humbling experience.”
She said the ministry also desperately needs volunteers to serve as grocery drivers to pick up food donations from local grocery stores.
“It’s a lot of fun to hit the road and get some good exercise loading and unloading boxes of food,” Kaylor said.
Additionally, ECCCM’s thrift store saw a sizable reduction in volunteers.
“Sorting through donations can be very interesting to volunteers, seeing the generosity of others, as well as finding treasures which bring delight,” Kaylor said.
She encouraged people to consider volunteering with the ministry and making a difference in people’s lives.
“One thing that is so true of the volunteer experience at ECCCM is that one gets to work with some amazing people,” Kaylor said. “The folks at ECCCM are an extended family, all working together to serve those in need, and new friends are always welcome. If someone is looking for a place to serve, a rewarding experience, and a great group of people to be around, ECCCM is a wonderful place to find your niche.
For information on volunteering with Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, contact Allen Sherrill, director of food pantry operations at ECCCM, at 828-465-1702, ext. 116, or visit ecccm.org.