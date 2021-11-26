Ministry looks back on busy year

Currently, 75 senior adults are being served by this program, with 20 more on the waiting list. Johnson said there are various reasons that prevent people from coming to the food distributions, from illness to injury to responsibilities caring for disabled family members. The senior box program is just one way TOC helps meet the varied needs of people across the community.

Wishes Opportunities and Wonder

Living in poverty impacts children in many ways beyond simply not being able to afford the basic necessities. Children living in poverty often have fewer opportunities and less access to experiences that will help them develop the necessary skills to escape poverty.

In 2019, The Outreach Center launched the WOW program to provide instruction in arts, music, dance and more to children living in poverty to empower them to break generational cycles of poverty.

“WOW makes a difference in the lives of children, giving them courage, hope, support, self-esteem and skills to become greater than the enemy of poverty,” Johnson said. “It helps children have the empowerment and equality they need to be successful in life.”