Ministry looks back on busy year

2021 has been another busy year for The Outreach Center, a local faith-based, nonprofit ministry in Morganton dedicated to serving families and children living in poverty.
From record-breaking crowds at its weekly food distributions to more than 100 children participating in the center’s arts, music and dance programs, as well as new programs and initiatives, the center continues to adapt its ministry to serve the constantly changing needs of the community.
Weekly food distribution
Every Tuesday morning, dozens of volunteers and thousands of Outreach Center clients fill the parking lot in front of its East Fleming Drive location for the weekly food distribution. The distribution continues to be the centerpiece of the organization’s ministry, according to Holly Johnson, TOC’s CEO.
“The Outreach Center used to have food distributions once a month,” Johnson said. “Since COVID began affecting families so greatly in March of 2020, however, we began having food distributions every week.”
Johnson said that during that time, the amount of food assistance given to the community has more than doubled. In 2020, TOC provided more than 62,000 family food assists, distributing $2.42 million worth of food, with this year’s final statistics expected to be about 25% higher than the numbers for 2020.
To keep up with the increased demand, TOC has turned to some creative solutions. Recently, TOC began partnering with Red Hill Farm in Marion in the Appalachian Farms Feeding Families Program. This program provides fresh, healthy food to those in need while also fairly compensating local farmers.
“Many families struggle to access fresh foods,” reads a statement from TOC. “Farms in our area have lost market outlets with restaurants and other business closures. The Appalachian Farms Feeding Families program connects these farms with relief efforts.”
Senior Box Program
Additionally, The Outreach Center has added the new Senior Box Program to its food distribution services. The Senior Box program provides those who are unable to come to the center with a box of cheese, canned meat, vegetables and fruit, pasta, cereal and other dry goods each month. They are provided by the Commodity Supplemental Food Program administered by Second Harvest Foodbank. To be eligible, participants must be age 60 or older and meet the program’s poverty level guidelines.
The delivery service began when TOC children’s coordinator, Kim Michaels, struck up a friendship with a food distribution regular named Inez. When Inez lost the ability to drive, Michaels began taking a box of food to her house.
“It is so special for our staff and for Inez to have those monthly visits,” Johnson said. “Inez just turned 100 years old and continues to live independently: still cooking, cleaning and putting wood in her wood stove.”
Currently, 75 senior adults are being served by this program, with 20 more on the waiting list. Johnson said there are various reasons that prevent people from coming to the food distributions, from illness to injury to responsibilities caring for disabled family members. The senior box program is just one way TOC helps meet the varied needs of people across the community.
Wishes Opportunities and Wonder
Living in poverty impacts children in many ways beyond simply not being able to afford the basic necessities. Children living in poverty often have fewer opportunities and less access to experiences that will help them develop the necessary skills to escape poverty.
In 2019, The Outreach Center launched the WOW program to provide instruction in arts, music, dance and more to children living in poverty to empower them to break generational cycles of poverty.
“WOW makes a difference in the lives of children, giving them courage, hope, support, self-esteem and skills to become greater than the enemy of poverty,” Johnson said. “It helps children have the empowerment and equality they need to be successful in life.”
Over the past year, more than 125 low-income students have been involved in activities ranging from music and art lessons to Kesha’s Southern Swag Dance Academy, The Dance Factory, Tumblemania and TOSS. Funding for the program is provided through a mix of child sponsorship and The Outreach Center’s annual Polar Express fundraising event each December.
This year the event is scheduled for December 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18 and will feature trolley rides to see the Christmas lights display at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center. The rides will include hot chocolate and cookies, a dance performance and a visit with Santa. Tickets for the Polar Express cost $40 and are currently on sale.
To purchase tickets for the Polar Express event or sponsor a child in the WOW program, contact The Outreach Center at 828-439-8300.
Volunteer opportunities
In addition to financial support, Johnson said TOC is always in need of more volunteers to help keep these ministries operating.
“We have some absolutely awesome faithful volunteers whom we appreciate so very much, but we need more help, especially after lunch on Tuesdays,” she said. “Volunteers work so hard registering everyone, filling boxes on assembly lines, directing traffic, loading food into cars, setting up and cleaning.”
To volunteer with the weekly food distribution, fill out an application in person at the registration desk during the Tuesday food distribution. The weekly food distributions run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday. The Outreach Center is located at 510 E. Fleming Drive in Morganton.