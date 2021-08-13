Ministry provides update on home building project

According to Russ, each family admitted into the program will occupy a home for up to three years. The rent will be income-based, with each family paying no more than 30% of their income toward rent. At the end of their time at Open Hearts Place, each family will be refunded 25% of the rent they paid to help them purchase their first home.

Russ said that the program’s goal is not to provide transitional housing for homeless or home-insecure people. Instead, the emphasis of the ministry is the programming they offer, which is designed to help families achieve goals in their personal finances, credit, education and other areas that will help them transition to homeownership.

To help program participants achieve their goals, Open Hearts Place has hired Kenya Hemphill as its case manager. Hemphill will work with program participants to develop goals and then connect them to various local agencies and resources to help them achieve them.

“We’re sharing her with Blue Ridge Community Action,” Russ explained. “She works 20 hours a week for us and 20 hours a week for them. She’s doing a great job.”

According to Russ, the ministry has run into a few challenges during the construction process.