Ministry provides update on home building project

A Morganton faith-based nonprofit has reached another milestone in its mission to offer affordable housing to local residents.
Since April, Open Hearts Place has been in the process of constructing three small single-family homes on Hudson Street in Morganton, which they plan to use in a comprehensive program to help low-income families move toward homeownership. As of the first week in August, construction on the three houses has proceeded on schedule.
“The construction process is going great,” said Madelyn Russ, executive director of Open Hearts Place. “One house is under roof, and the other two have the trusses up, and hopefully, we’ll get the roofs on this week.”
According to Russ, the houses will be relatively small, but will range in size from two bedrooms and one bath to three bedrooms and two baths.
“These are all small homes, but we wanted to be able to accommodate different sized families,” Russ said.
Open Hearts Place is accepting applications for the homes through Aug. 30, with the organization receiving approximately 20 applications so far. According to Russ, eligible families will be low-income with minor children in the home, at least one adult family member employed full time and the goal of owning their own home. Open Hearts Place hopes to have the homes complete and ready for move-in by the end of September.
According to Russ, each family admitted into the program will occupy a home for up to three years. The rent will be income-based, with each family paying no more than 30% of their income toward rent. At the end of their time at Open Hearts Place, each family will be refunded 25% of the rent they paid to help them purchase their first home.
Russ said that the program’s goal is not to provide transitional housing for homeless or home-insecure people. Instead, the emphasis of the ministry is the programming they offer, which is designed to help families achieve goals in their personal finances, credit, education and other areas that will help them transition to homeownership.
To help program participants achieve their goals, Open Hearts Place has hired Kenya Hemphill as its case manager. Hemphill will work with program participants to develop goals and then connect them to various local agencies and resources to help them achieve them.
“We’re sharing her with Blue Ridge Community Action,” Russ explained. “She works 20 hours a week for us and 20 hours a week for them. She’s doing a great job.”
According to Russ, the ministry has run into a few challenges during the construction process.
“Everyone is aware of the cost of construction right now,” Russ said. “We did all of our budgeting and planning prior to the pandemic, so we have to be cost-conscious to stretch the generous donations we’ve received and make them go as far as we can.”
Russ said Open Hearts Place is rising to the challenge of building material cost increases, implementing creative solutions to stretch their resources. However, despite these cost-cutting measures, the ministry still needs more donations to complete the homes on time. She encourages anyone interested in donating to the program to donate online at openheartsplace.org.
Russ believes in the power of the community working together to achieve these kinds of goals. She said the ministry has gotten as far as it has only because of the generous grants and donations it has received thus far and believes the community will help them rise to these new challenges they face.
“All of us working together to help families in Burke County grow and thrive is an investment in a healthy community,” she said.
The idea for Open Hearts Place was born after Russ and other volunteers at Open Hearts Bakery attended the Burke County Housing Summit in 2017. At the summit, Russ became convinced that providing affordable housing is a critical step for helping people achieve financial stability, especially for families with minor children in the home.
“There is a tremendous affordable housing shortage in Burke County,” Russ said. “Having a stable place to live is a critical step toward family stability, especially for children. Children in an established neighborhood with a stable living environment do much better in school and pretty much every other aspect of their lives.”
To support Open Hearts Place, contact Madelyn Russ at madelynruss@gmail.com or 828-430-0417.
Additionally, in September, the ministry will partner with St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church to sponsor a blood drive in the church’s parking lot. All donated blood will be used in Burke County, and $20 will be donated to Open Hearts Place in honor of each donor. The Blood Drive will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 at St. Matthews UMC at 201 Shady Rest Road in Morganton. Call 828-430-0417 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
To apply to the Open Hearts Place program, visit openheartsplace.org/program-applicants.